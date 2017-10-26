A Global Wine Shortage Is Looming — Here’s What to Know Before You Panic

Drink up — there’s a global wine shortage on the horizon.

Extreme weather conditions, including hail and droughts, have major wine-producing countries like Spain, Italy and France facing low harvests, CNNMoney reported earlier this month.

In fact, production levels in those European countries — which yield over half of the wine in the world — are predicted to reach historic lows in 2017, the Organization of Vine and Wine said. Production is estimated to fall 8.2 percent globally compared to 2016.

According to CNNMoney, analysts are predicting wine shortages and increased prices because of the poor European performance, coupled with the wildfires that recently crippled California’s wine region (the fourth largest producer in the world).

“We still foresee a dramatic decline in wine availability going into 2018,” Stephen Rannekleiv, a global beverages strategist at Rabobank, told CNNMoney. “We expect the decline [in consumption] to be felt most tangibly in the lower-priced tiers.”

Added Rannekleiv, “It has not been uncommon for one of these three producers [Italy, Spain and France] to have an off year, but rarely have we seen such poor harvests for all three simultaneously.”

The aforementioned adverse conditions in Europe included hail and frost, as well as a summer drought, according to the European Union.

Though the bulk of the impact may not hit until 2018, CNNMoney that noted that some wine varieties saw price increases up to 10 percent in 2017. “The rise in Italian and Spanish bulk wine prices is particularly noticeable and it started as early as May, when the first threats to production materialized,” Rannekleivn said.

Still, others argue that prices will not likely be affected. A spokesperson for the Organization of Vine and Wine told the BBC, “Very often wine producers and wine industries keep wine stocks in order to respond to such risks.”

And though the harvest is nearly 90 percent complete in California’s Sonoma and Napa, CNNMoney pointed out that remaining grapes — if not lost — could be ruined by smoke.

Michael Kaiser, the vice president of WineAmerica, told the outlet, “The real danger is the potential loss of damage to the vines for future years. We are a long way from knowing what that could mean for wineries.”