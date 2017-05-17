Gisele Bündchen Admits Tom Brady’s Strict Diet Is Because of Her

Tom Brady credits the success and longevity of his career to his incredibly strict diet—but the choice to get healthy wasn’t necessarily his own.

In an interview with CBS This Morning‘s Charlie Rose on Wednesday, the New England Patriots’ wife and supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, says she is the reason the family steers clear of eating white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine, fungus, dairy, nightshades and yes, even strawberries.

“In my situation, we have a plant-based died and we’ve been having it for 10 years,” says the mom of two. “Because we feel better, it is better for our health and everything we put into our body has an affect on us, has an affect on our energy and how we feel.”

When Rose asks her directly if she initiated their healthy lifestyle, Bündchen reluctantly admits, “it has come from me.”

Though a personal chef for the family told Well+Good last year that Brady—who recently launched a $78 per week plant-based meal kit with Purple Carrot—also incorporated lean meats into about 20 percent of his diet, it seems he’s since gone full vegetarian. And that decision appears to be paying off.

“The thing is, he said he’s been feeling so much better,” says Bündchen. “I have to say it’s amazing, you know, the way he feels. He doesn’t feel achy. He just feels so much more energy.”