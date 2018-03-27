Gisele Bündchen's 'Guilty Pleasure' Food Is 10 Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins—Yes, Really

In a completely out-of-character discovery, it has been revealed that Gisele Bündchen loves Dunkin’ Donuts.

The supermodel, who alongside her husband Tom Brady follows a strict no-white sugar, no-white flour, no-MSG, no-caffeine, no-fungus, no-dairy diet, told WSJ. Magazine in the April Style & Design issue that her family indulges in the coffee chain’s baked goods fairly often.

“Do you know those things called Munchkins?’’ Bündchen said. “Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10. They’re so tiny…. It’s a guilty pleasure.”

The claim seems a bit far fetched for such a health-conscious couple, but the magazine’s Jason Gay seems to be convinced.

“Reader, I need you to trust my judgment,” he writes. “I am a Massachusetts kid—my bloodstream is still one-third Dunkaccino. And I am here, on a winter morning at the woodsy, snow-covered Bündchen-Brady home outside Boston, nestled on a couch, looking directly into the blue eyes of one of the world’s most recognizable women, and I believe with all of my heart that she is telling me the truth.”

Mikael Jannson for WSJ. Magazine

Bündchen says she got hooked on the poppable, sugary treats after Brady suggested they start bringing boxes of Munchkins to their son Benjamin’s hockey practice.

“It’s become a thing that we bring it,” said the mother of two.

While promoting his book, The TB12 Method, Brady credited Bündchen has being one of the biggest influences on his diet, in addition to wanting to set a good example for their kids.

Mikael Jannson for WSJ. Magazine

“I think my wife’s been so great with my health choices over the years,” he told PEOPLE. “She’s very cautious of what she puts into her body and, you know, that’s what we have at our house because she wants to feed that to our kids too. I know she’s a great role model for a lot of people in the world but she is at our house too. I think she’s a great mom and obviously been a great wife and partner, and I love all the influences she has on me and my entire life.”

Brady also revealed that he follows his famously strict meal plan “80 to 90 percent of the time”—and now we know that’s because he spends the other 10 to 20 percent of the time snacking in the ice rink.