California Girl Scout Sells More Than 300 Boxes of Cookies Outside Marijuana Dispensary

When it came to selling cookies this year, one Girl Scout was not messing around.

According to Fox 4, a young California resident posted up shop outside a marijuana dispensary in San Diego, Calif. on Feb. 2, where her father says she sold more than 300 boxes of the famous cookies in just six hours.

The shop called Urbn Leaf shared a photo of the Girl Scout posing in front of the dispensary holding a stack of cookie boxes while wearing her uniform and Samoa glasses.

“Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4pm! 🍃🍪 Have a friend that wants to #tagalong? Bring them with – shopping is more fun with friends anyways,” the post says.

Girl Scouts San Diego told Fox 4 although booth sales don’t start until next week, they are allowed to sell from wagons with a parent or guardian present.

This isn’t the first time Girl Scouts (or their parents) had the clever idea to target people who will likely be looking for a snack.

Another California resident sold 117 boxes in just two hours outside a dispensary in San Francisco in 2014.

The chief communications officer from Girl Scouts of the USA Kelly Parisi told the Los Angeles Times that each region of Girl Scouts has its own guidelines.