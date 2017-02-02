The Original Girl Scout Cookie Recipe from 1922 Is Amazingly Simple

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the first Girl Scout Cookie sale, we’re sharing the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe from 1922!

The first cookie sale dates back to 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in a local high school cafeteria as part of a service project.

In July 1922, The American Girl magazine, which was published by Girl Scouts of the USA, featured a cookie recipe from Florence E. Neil, a local director in Chicago. The sugar cookie recipe, given to the organization’s then 2,000 Scouts, is incredible simple in comparison to today’s multitude of options — including this year’s newcomer, S’mores.

For more breaking food news and exclusive recipes, follow People Food on Facebook.

Scouts across the country baked their own cookies following the recipe and then packaged them in wax paper bags and sold them for 25 or 30 cents per dozen.

Below is the recipe, courtesy of the Girl Scouts of the USA.

WATCH: The Girl Scout Cookie Oven Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Year Round

Original Girl Scout Cookies

Makes six to seven dozen

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp. milk

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1. Cream butter and sugar; add well-beaten eggs, then milk, flavoring, flour and baking powder. Roll thin and bake in quick oven. (Sprinkle sugar on top.)

Modern-day tips (not part of the original recipe): Refrigerate batter for at least one hour before rolling and cutting cookies. Bake in a quick oven (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.