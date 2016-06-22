Smart Cookies! Girl Scouts Unveil Baking Mixes in Thin Mint and Samoa Flavors

Samoas in cupcake form was a thing we never knew we needed, but now it’s the only thing we can think about.

Pillsbury just unveiled Girl Scout Cookie baking mixes, which are available in Thin Mints and Caramel & Coconut – a.k.a. Samoas – flavors. The four new mixes are for baking cupcakes, brownies and blondies — unfortunately, you won’t be able to make actual Girl Scout Cookies, because that would put a lot of 7-year-olds out of business.

“Families can try out their favorite cookie flavors in the form of brownies, cupcakes, and blondies, while they wait for the real thing once a year during Girl Scout Cookie season,” said Girl Scouts of the USA chief revenue officer Barry Horowitz in a statement.

GSC loyalists are, to put it mildly, freaking out.

Don't let anyone ever tell you that we're not living in a better time. #girlscoutcookies https://t.co/PvP9lsqJYl — Elizabeth Sowers (@easowers) June 22, 2016

Warm up the oven and celebrate: Girl Scout cookie baking mixes are here -> https://t.co/AZgQkemm0y #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/YtYIGp9B6h — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) June 22, 2016

The mixes, now available nationwide, retail for $3.29 each — almost $2 less than what you’d pay for a box of cookies.

Easily the best part of all this news is the fact that we will now be able to eat Girl Scout Cookie dough, something we never thought would be possible in our lifetimes!

Also Thin Mint brownie sundaes.

Also Samoas-flavored birthday cake.

Can you tell we’re excited about it?