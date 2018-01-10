Food

Here’s How Many Calories Are in Each of Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

Find out which boxes carry the most fat, sugar and calories before you down the whole sleeve.

The Skinny on Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun! For the 101st (!) year, the troops are out selling your favorite Thin Mints, Samoas, the returning Girl Scout S'mores and more. But before you put your order in you might want to know what your getting into, calorie-wise. Keep in mind that the Girl Scout councils use two different licensed bakers to create their famous treats, so some of the cookies you know sell under different names and the nutritional info for each may differ slightly. Use this guide to find out what your smartest choices are and then to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org.

CARAMEL DELITES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 130

FAT: 6g

SUGAR: 12g

SAMOAS

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 11g

SHORTBREAD

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 120

FAT: 4.5g

SUGAR: 4g

TREFOILS

SERVING SIZE: 5 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 7g

THANKS-A-LOT

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 6g

SUGAR: 10g

GIRL SCOUT S'MORES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 180

FAT: 9g

SUGAR: 1g

GIRL SCOUT S'MORES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

THIN MINTS

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 11g

THIN MINTS

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

TOFFEE-TASTIC

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 140

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

PEANUT BUTTER PATTIES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 130

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 8g

TAGALONGS

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 140

FAT: 9g

SUGAR: 8g

SAVANNAH SMILES

SERVING SIZE: 5 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 5g

SUGAR: 11g

LEMONADES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 9g

DO-SI-DOS

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR11g

PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 8g

TRIOS

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 11g

