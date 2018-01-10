Here’s How Many Calories Are in Each of Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

The Skinny on Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun! For the 101st (!) year, the troops are out selling your favorite Thin Mints, Samoas, the returning Girl Scout S'mores and more. But before you put your order in you might want to know what your getting into, calorie-wise. Keep in mind that the Girl Scout councils use two different licensed bakers to create their famous treats, so some of the cookies you know sell under different names and the nutritional info for each may differ slightly. Use this guide to find out what your smartest choices are and then to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org.