Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson on Developing His Line of Affordable Coffee (and His 10 Cups-a-Day Habit!)

Calling all Gilmore Girls fans: you can finally get your morning coffee from the man behind Luke’s Diner.

After Scott Patterson, the actor who played Luke Danes on the hit series and Netflix revival, announced in June that he was developing his own line of coffee to the delight of fans everywhere, Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee is finally available.

“It’s been the great pursuit of my life to find that perfect bean combination that’s going to give people that specialty flavor and specialty experience for their buck,” he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I think we’ve achieved this.”

Scotty P's

While on the search for the perfect medley, Patterson stuck to one goal, which was to use quality beans but keep the end product under ten dollars. And he did just that—each bag going for $9.99 on his website.

“I don’t think people should have to sacrifice other things on their shopping list just to get quality coffee. Coffee is important, it’s generally what people start their day with, but I don’t want to stress people’s wallets out. I want to make it affordable,” he said.

For the coffee guzzlers of the world—like Patterson who drinks up to ten (!) cups a day—there’s a blend in his line that he says is particularly great for all-day sipping.

“I love them all so much but our Breakfast Blend I can drink all day because it’s a lower acidity,” he shared. “I try to cut down a little bit but then I ask myself why? It’s so delicious.”

The other blends include Hazelnut, Columbian Decaf, French Vanilla, and finally French Roast—which he says he enjoys for its bold smokey flavor.

Despite the loyal Gilmore Girls fanbase, Patterson says he never could have predicted just how popular the brand would be since it became available for pre-order in November.

“The sheer volume of orders that came in we had not anticipated,” he said. “We thought it would be pretty good, but we didn’t realize it was going to be that big.”