All the Details on Giada De Laurentiis’ New Cookbook—and Her Adorable Taste Tester!

Giada De Laurentiis is cooking up something big.

The celebrity chef has been teasing her latest cookbook all week long with mouthwatering photos of her dishes on Instagram, and now we know exactly what it’s all leading up to. De Laurentiis’s ninth book will be “an homage to my grandfather’s Italy, featuring lots of super traditional recipes and lifestyle secrets he would have loved,” she says in her weekly newsletter shared with POPSUGAR.

De Laurentiis tested a whopping 73 recipes in six days including Sartu di Riso (an Italian rice dish), orzo with clams and what looks like a giant pork roast. When it came time to make the desserts, luckily, she had her daughter Jade, 9, to taste test for her.

“Jade was happy to lend a hand as my unofficial taste tester, especially when the desserts rolled around. Brownies are her favorite right now, so between those and the brownie ice cream cake, she was a happy camper,” she said. “And needless to say, we have plenty of tasty leftovers to feed friends and family for weeks to come too!”

The collection of recipes will be combined with pictures and stories from a trip to Italy that the chef is planning to visit her mother and family who live there. “We’ll cook together, explore the city and the places that make Italian food so special,” she said. “Together with the recipes we’ve just wrapped, I hope it’ll give you a full picture of the country that’s such an important part of who I am.”