Giada De Laurentiis Shares the Cleanse She Does 'a Few Times a Year' (And Yes, There Is Pasta)

If you’ve been thinking about starting a cleanse to kick off the new year, Giada De Laurentiis has some good news: You don’t have to stick to an all-liquid diet.

“I do this whole-foods cleanse a few times a year when I need to reset,” the Food Network chef wrote on Twitter. “Not a fan of juice cleanses or fasts… just healthy, whole foods.”

De Laurentiis shared what she calls the “tastiest cleanse you’ve ever done” on her website, Giadzy, after binging on “a whole lot of prosecco and white sugar” at her cocktail parties and family feasts throughout the holiday season.

The Italian cook’s week-long plan cuts out dairy, alcohol, and refined sugar (though she promises “you’ll find you barely notice they’re gone because you’re eating so well!”) and embraces fresh veggies, fish, healthy fats like olive oil and yes, even pasta.

“After just a few days on a cleanse, I feel and look lighter and find I have more energy during the day. But I don’t believe it should feel like punishment, or come with a lot of impossible-to-stick-to rules,” she says.

De Laurentiis gives recipes for wholesome dishes like whole wheat spaghetti with swiss chard and broiled salmon with mustard glaze to get you through the week without hunger pangs. There’s even a dessert option: chocolate avocado mousse. She also emphasizes the importance of snacking.

“Don’t forget the snacks! Managing hunger is so important to making good food choices; go too long between meals and all of a sudden you’re ready to eat a loaf of bread with a pound of pasta for dinner!” she says. “Popcorn is a fantastic low-calorie snack option – it even adds some much-needed fiber – and can be dressed up with so many delicious flavors.”

Get the full plan from her website here.