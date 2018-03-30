Giada De Laurentiis and Ex Todd Thompson Celebrate Daughter Jade's 10th Birthday at Benihana

Happy birthday Jade!

Giada De Laurentiis and her ex-husband Todd Thompson dined out to celebrate their daughter Jade’s 10th birthday on Thursday at Benihana. The Food Network star posted an adorable selfie of their family wearing the Hibachi restaurant’s red paper chef hats.

“Bday girl!! @benihana,” De Laurentiis captioned the photo on Instagram.

The author of the upcoming Giada’s Italy cookbook showed off their fun meal on her Instagram story. The crew dined on the eatery’s signature beating heart fried rice and their volcano onions and veggies while sitting at a group table. They finished off the night with a bowl of a ice cream after singing “Happy Birthday” to their daughter.

De Laurentiis also commemorated Jade’s big day by posting a series of adorable throwback photos. “10!! Happy bday Jadey! #doubledigits #wheredidthetimego?? #mommymoments,” she wrote.

The celebrity chef split from Thompson, a fashion designer, in 2014 and recently opened up to PEOPLE about moving on with her boyfriend of 2½ years, Shane Farley.

“After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” she says. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

Throughout their separation, De Laurentiis and Thompson have stayed close to help raise Jade together.

“We live a stone’s throw away from each other, like five minutes, which has really helped keep Jade stable and just keep her environment as similar as possible at both places,” she said of her secret to being a successful co-parent. “Getting along with my ex-husband really helps as well. We’re supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade.”