George Lucas Buys $11.2 Million Vineyard Next to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s French Estate

In a galaxy not so far, far away—the South of France—George Lucas now has a new plot of land.

In late April, the Star Wars creator quietly purchased a historic chateau with a working vineyard in the Var in Provence for $11.2 million. His new estate is directly north of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s Château Miraval, local newspaper Var Matin first reported on Sunday.

This is the latest addition to his Skywalker Vineyards collection, which already owns properties in California and Italy.

Margüi consists of 253 acres, including 33 acres of vineyards. Separated by fields of forest from the Château Miraval estate, Margüi enjoys similar micro-climate conditions and under previous owners, it has produced award-winning rosé, and excellent (and largely rare for the Var region) red and white wines. Like Pitt and Jolie’s, the property also has olive groves, producing estate oil.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Eats Scorpions and Tarantulas with Her Kids in Cambodia

The door-to-door drive between chateaux is approximately two miles. A one lane blacktop departmental road passes alongside both estates.

FROM PEN: Try Our Amazing Never Watered Down Bloody Mary

According to Var Martin, Lucas also plans to add a small hotel to the property and has already received planning permission from the local council. This will require another $17.7 million in upgrade and construction, and increase full-time estate staff from 3 to 15.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Despite announcing their split in September, Jolie and Pitt have both maintained ownership of Château Miraval, where they were first married in 2014.