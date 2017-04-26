Watch George Clooney Time-Travel Through the Most Iconic Movie Scenes in New Nespresso Ad

George Clooney is taking a trip down iconic movie lane for his new Nespresso commercial.

In an exclusive look at the campaign titled “Comin’ Home”, the U.S. Brand Ambassador for the coffee company proves just how far he’ll go for a good cup of joe by making his way through some of the best travel scenes in Hollywood history.

While stuck on a rainy movie set with dreaded drip coffee, Clooney takes a call from pal Andy Garcia who’s enjoying a “perfect Nespresso morning” in paradise. The sound of Garcia’s first satisfying sip is enough to convince the actor to make his getaway with Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear in the Muppet Movie.

After leaving the characters, Clooney finds himself riding shotgun with Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit, in the backseat of Janet Leigh’s car before she makes a fateful turn into the Bates Motel in Psycho, and on the back of Peter Fonda’s motorcycle in Easy Rider. Finally, he makes his grand entrance into a Nespresso store by riding in on Seabiscuit.

RELATED: See a Young Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and More Stars in These Classic Food Commercials

Rather than uttering a word, Clooney, who has been working with Nespresso for more than 10 years, charms viewers with his animated facial expressions (and impressive dance moves alongside John Candy in Planes, Trains and Automobiles). After finding out Garcia had actually traveled to bring him Nespresso from their newest machine the VertuoPlus, the dad-to-be delivers his only line in the whole spot: “Nespresso. What else?”