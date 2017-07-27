You Know Nothing, John Dough! Game of Thrones' Hot Pie Is Selling Direwolf Bread at His New Bakery

In today’s edition of life imitating art in the best way possible, Ben Hawkey, the actor who plays baking apprentice Hot Pie on Game of Thrones, has opened a bakery in real life. And if that information alone isn’t enough to make your day, there’s also this piece of joy: He named the bakery You Know Nothing, John Dough.

Hawkey, who plays Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) pal on the popular HBO series — you might remember the scene where Hot Pie made Arya a rather rustic, direwolf-molded bread in the third season — officially launched the business earlier this month on the night of the season 7 premiere.

The direwolf-shaped loaves, a “delicious whole wheat cornbread with orange zest, best served slightly warm with soft butter,” according to a press release, are available through the U.K.-based delivery service Deliveroo. (Unsurprisingly, they sell out in hours, and are currently unavailable.)

“Hot Pie’s direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones fans and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe,” said 21-year-old Hawkey in a statement. “I can’t share that, but Deliveroo customers had the chance to try them themselves. They didn’t even need to take a dangerous walk down the King’s Road to visit.”

So if you’re lucky enough to live in the delivery radius, we suggest keeping an eye on the Deliveroo page for when these babies are back on the menu. (Frey pies not included.)

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.