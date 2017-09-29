Food
16 Funfetti Recipes That Call For a Celebration
Cake mix and sprinkles are always a recipe for success
By People Staff
Posted on
1 of 16
BISCOTTI
The My Name is Yeh food blogger isn’t shy about adding a little fun to her baking, which is why her most popular recipe includes her favorite ingredient: rainbow sprinkles! "It’s like an instant little party,” says Yeh, who served these biscotti at her 2015 wedding and often sends them out in care packages. "They’re an easy way to make something really festive."
Get the recipe HERE.
2 of 16
DESSERT DIP
If you've ever been guilty of dunking a finger or two (or five) into the cake batter bowl, set your sights on this easy-to-make Funfetti Cake Dip.
Get the recipe HERE.
3 of 16
COOKIE CAKE
This is Funfetti in its moistest and chewiest cookie cake form. With icing.
Get the recipe HERE.
4 of 16
TWINKIES
The classic snack just got a serious makeover with lots of sprinkles and homemade marshmallow cream filling.
Get the recipe HERE.
5 of 16
POPCORN
In addition to being coated in cake mix, this stuff-your-face snack is also covered in white chocolate and sprinkles. It's sweet, salty and crunchy and guaranteed to satisfy all your cravings.
Get the recipe HERE.
6 of 16
COOKIES
Cornstarch is the secret weapon in these super-soft, sprinkle-filled cookies.
Get the recipe HERE.
7 of 16
PANCAKES
There's no better way to start the day than with a stack of cake mix flapjacks covered in sprinkles.
Get the recipe HERE.
8 of 16
TRUFFLES
We're unabashedly in love with truffles, but add cake mix into the equation and we're powerless to resist.
Get the recipe HERE.
9 of 16
MILKSHAKES
Spiked with birthday cake vodka, these creamy drinks are guaranteed to get the party started.
Get the recipe HERE.
10 of 16
CAKE BARS
You only need six ingredients to make these colorful gooey treats.
Get the recipe HERE.
11 of 16
CUPCAKES
Cutest dessert ever? Definitely. And don't worry about melting – these "ice cream" sundae cupcakes are topped with a scoop of buttercream frosting.
Get the recipe HERE.
12 of 16
WHOOPIE PIES
What's better than a Funfetti cookie? Two Funfetti cookies with vanilla buttercream sandwiched between them, of course.
Get the recipe HERE.
13 of 16
LAYER CAKE
Whip up this speckled confection for a seriously show-stopping dessert.
Get the recipe HERE.
14 of 16
NO-BAKE BARK
It only takes five minutes to make this cake batter candy – but it also only takes about five minutes to polish off a batch, too. Whoops!
Get the recipe HERE.
15 of 16
ICE CREAM SANDWICHES
Stick a scoop of strawberry, vanilla or any ice cream flavor of your choosing between two sprinkle-smothered cookies to create the ultimate summer sweet.
Get the recipe HERE.
16 of 16
EGG ROLLS
This isn't a standard Chinese takeout order. Pieces of Funfetti cake are wrapped in egg roll wrappers, fried until golden brown, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Get the recipe HERE.