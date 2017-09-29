Food

BISCOTTI

The My Name is Yeh food blogger isn’t shy about adding a little fun to her baking, which is why her most popular recipe includes her favorite ingredient: rainbow sprinkles! "It’s like an instant little party,” says Yeh, who served these biscotti at her 2015 wedding and often sends them out in care packages. "They’re an easy way to make something really festive."

Get the recipe HERE.

2 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via stuckonsweet.com

DESSERT DIP

If you've ever been guilty of dunking a finger or two (or five) into the cake batter bowl, set your sights on this easy-to-make Funfetti Cake Dip.
Get the recipe HERE.

3 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via lifeloveandsugar.com

COOKIE CAKE

This is Funfetti in its moistest and chewiest cookie cake form. With icing.
Get the recipe HERE.

4 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via tartletsweets.com

TWINKIES

The classic snack just got a serious makeover with lots of sprinkles and homemade marshmallow cream filling.
Get the recipe HERE.

5 of 16

Courtesy Spicysouthernkitchen.com/Pinterest

POPCORN

In addition to being coated in cake mix, this stuff-your-face snack is also covered in white chocolate and sprinkles. It's sweet, salty and crunchy and guaranteed to satisfy all your cravings.
Get the recipe HERE.

6 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via averiecooks.com

COOKIES

Cornstarch is the secret weapon in these super-soft, sprinkle-filled cookies.
Get the recipe HERE.

7 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via cookiesandcups.com

PANCAKES

There's no better way to start the day than with a stack of cake mix flapjacks covered in sprinkles.
Get the recipe HERE.

8 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via thenovicechefblog.com

TRUFFLES

We're unabashedly in love with truffles, but add cake mix into the equation and we're powerless to resist.
Get the recipe HERE.

9 of 16

Courtesy Bakerella

MILKSHAKES

Spiked with birthday cake vodka, these creamy drinks are guaranteed to get the party started.
Get the recipe HERE.

10 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via bakewithchristina.com

CAKE BARS

You only need six ingredients to make these colorful gooey treats.
Get the recipe HERE.

11 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via iambaker.net

CUPCAKES

Cutest dessert ever? Definitely. And don't worry about melting – these "ice cream" sundae cupcakes are topped with a scoop of buttercream frosting.
Get the recipe HERE.

12 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via thekitchenmccabe.com

WHOOPIE PIES

What's better than a Funfetti cookie? Two Funfetti cookies with vanilla buttercream sandwiched between them, of course.
Get the recipe HERE.

13 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via loveandoliveoil.com

LAYER CAKE

Whip up this speckled confection for a seriously show-stopping dessert.
Get the recipe HERE.

14 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via sweetapolita.com

NO-BAKE BARK

It only takes five minutes to make this cake batter candy – but it also only takes about five minutes to polish off a batch, too. Whoops!
Get the recipe HERE.

15 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via bloglovin.com

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Stick a scoop of strawberry, vanilla or any ice cream flavor of your choosing between two sprinkle-smothered cookies to create the ultimate summer sweet.
Get the recipe HERE.

16 of 16

Courtesy Pinterest via iwashyoudry.com

EGG ROLLS

This isn't a standard Chinese takeout order. Pieces of Funfetti cake are wrapped in egg roll wrappers, fried until golden brown, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Get the recipe HERE.

