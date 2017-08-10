Truck Carrying Hundreds of Frozen Pizzas Crashes on the Highway, ‘Lots of Pizza Fatalities’ Reported

A truck driver gave an Arkansas highway a pizza his mind this week.

Department of Transportation employees were left handling a very messy – and delicious – cleanup on Wednesday after a truck carrying hundreds of frozen Tombstone and DiGiorno pizzas crashed on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Though no one was injured in the accident, traffic was stalled for miles after the truck hit an overpass, ripping apart the trailer and spilling pizzas onto the road.

Arkansas DoT spokesperson Danny Straessle jokingly reported “lots of pizza fatalities” following the incident.

Pulaski Co I-30 & Mabelvale: Despite the involvement of a few 'Tombstones' we are glad the driver & overpass are okay. #artraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/9hVsA3y897 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 9, 2017

Twitter users were quick to issue some cheesy jokes about the incident, with one woman writing, “it’s not delivery, it’s 1000 DiGiorno!”

It's not delivery, it's (1,000) DiGiourno! Crews scoop up pepperoni pies plastered on I-30 #ARNews pic.twitter.com/2SV9JdLqg1 — Emma Pettit (@EmmaJanePettit) August 9, 2017

pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at suppertime. when pizza's on the highway, nobody can drive! — Melissa Correll (@moo_lissa) August 10, 2017

FREE PIZZA ON I-30! https://t.co/kB7akosclc — Madame AJ (@AJisTweeting) August 9, 2017

Unfortunately, the pizzas were not quite good enough to eat. Wrote local reporter Winnie Wright, “The pizzas have been run over and many have diesel fluid on them, so there won’t be pizza for dinner for any of us.”