The Friends Central Perk Coffee Shop May Soon Become a Real-Life Establishment

If you’re a Friends fanatic who’s dreamed of getting your daily cup of joe from the same place Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey frequented on the beloved sitcom, there’s good news — the fictional establishment might be coming to a city near you.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Warner Bros. Entertainment secured a copyright in January to use the name Central Perk for “coffee shop and café services.”

In the trademark request, Warner Bros. asked to use the exact same logo seen on the show, which featured “a shaded oval flanked by coffee cups with steam rising above them, with the banner bearing the stylized wording CENTRAL and the shaded oval bearing the stylized wording PERK with a coffee bean design on either side of the wording PERK.”

The Blast also reported that Warner Bros. requested to use the name of the coffee shop on “toys, board games and slot machines,” but that those filings had yet to be approved.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the fictional Friends café has been transformed into an IRL destination.

To coincide with the show’s 20th anniversary, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Eight O’Clock Coffee partnered together to re-create the popular TV show’s Central Perk coffeehouse at a pop-up location in downtown Manhattan.

Besides brews, the pop-up shop also was filled with numerous items for Friends superfans to take selfies with, including actual props from the show, like the cozy orange couch the group spent each week gabbing on.

Additionally, Eight O’Clock Coffee crafted a special Central Perk-themed blend, which was available to purchase in stores across the country in addition to the special pop-up shop.