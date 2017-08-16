French Montana Teams Up with Pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs on New Vodka Flavor

Longtime friends French Montana and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have plenty to toast to — and now, they can do it with their own vodka collaboration.

Inspired by the “Unforgettable” rapper’s hustle, Combs tapped Montana to create and serve as the face of his vodka brand Ciroc’s newest flavor — appropriately named, Ciroc French Vanilla. To incorporate Montana’s commitment to charity, a portion of the proceeds made from the flavor will be donated to a good cause.

“In addition to passing the torch to French Montana, I’m showing my support for the philanthropic work he is doing in Uganda,” Combs, 47, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Not only will Ciroc donate $1 from every bottle of Ciroc French Vanilla made to support the Organization Mama Hope, I will match the donation so that our success stories and contributions can benefit as many people as possible.”

Mama Hope is a nonprofit that works with grassroots leaders worldwide to end extreme poverty. After filming his “Unforgettable” music video in Uganda and visiting Mama Hope’s partner Suubi Health Center there, Montana, 32, donated $100,000 to the organization so that they could expand services at the clinic.

Along with their goal to raise $200,000 for Mama Hope, Ciroc and Combs want to empower the next generation to dream big and make their own success. So when Montana came to Combs with the idea to create a French Vanilla flavor, Combs says it was a “no brainer” for the two to collaborate.

“I didn’t want to just put out another flavor — I wanted it to represent that hip-hop is getting money together,” Combs says of Ciroc’s eighth flavor variant, and the first to be influenced by one of its brand ambassadors, in a clip shared with PEOPLE. “That’s where we’re taking this hip-hop culture — us creating our own brands, us supporting our own brands, us building our own hip-hop economic system.”

Montana adds: “This is the product from two legends celebrating life.”

Ciroc French Vanilla is now available for pre-order at https://www.reservebar.com/ciroc-french-vanilla.