You Can Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell Today

Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1 as part of its annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign for the World Series.

The fast food chain is fulfilling its promise to give away tacos if any player steals a base during the 2017 World Series after Houston Astros player Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game Two. Following the game, Maybin tweeted he was proud to bring free tacos to the U.S.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Whether you’re into baseball or not, head to the nearest Taco Bell on Wednesday, Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for a free Doritos Locos Taco. Each customer is allotted one free taco.