You Can Get Free Starbucks Coffee for 10 Consecutive Days — Here’s How

If you all you want for Christmas is coffee, you’re in luck.

Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free tall size espresso drinks for 10 days in select locations starting on Friday. Caffeine addicts can get their hands on everything from mochas to flat whites and holiday classics like the chestnut praline latte by attending a “Pop Up Cheer Party” between 1-2 p.m. taking place at over 100 stores per day.

Keep on eye on starbucks.com/cheer to see if your local shop is in on the fun, but don’t get discouraged if you don’t see it right away — the participating locations are changing every day.

If freebies are your bread and butter (as if they aren’t everyone’s) the good news doesn’t stop there. During the 10 Days of Cheer, customers can pick up a “Cheer Card”, while supplies last. The offer entitles you to a half-price spiced sweet cream cold brew or holiday spice flat white; 50 percent off any lunch item; or a free holiday cookie or cranberry bliss bar when you buy a drink.