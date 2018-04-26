Where to Get Free Pretzels Today for National Pretzel Day

National Pretzel Day is here once again! Whether you’re a fan of the big and soft kind of the small and crunchy variety, it’s a great day to kick back and enjoy all things salty. And luckily for you, this Thursday, April 26 there are a bunch of pretzel purveyors getting in on the celebration with free pretzels and more. Here are six spots you can score a free snack:

Auntie Anne’s

The go-to shopping mall pretzel joint has a BOGO deal for the day. Buy any pretzel and you can get a Classic Pretzel for free as long as you’re signed up for the My Pretzel Perks program. The chain also released some pretty cute clothing and accessories with Threadless to help you show off your love of all things pretzel.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Ben’s serves up Amish-style pretzels every day, but for National Pretzel Day they’re giving you one for free if you donate at least one dollar to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at its stores.

Cumberland Farms

Head into any of Cumberland Farms brand new or recently remodeled locations (find them here) and you can snag a free beverage from the Chill Zone, including fountain drinks and Hyperfreezes, when you purchase a pretzel for $2.39. According to the brand, “customers can choose from a variety of flavor options, like the classic salted pretzel, savory Chipotle Cheddar or Sweet Cream Cheese Stuffed pretzel,” so pair your free drink wisely.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Not only can you walk into any Philly Pretzel Factory store and get a free pretzel, if you’re one of the first 100 customers in the door you’ll also get a card redeemable for a free pretzel every day throughout the month of May. So. Many. Pretzels.

Pretzelmaker

Step One: Follow Pretzelmaker on Facebook or Twitter. Step Two: Go to a Pretzelmaker location on April 26. Step Three: Show the cashier you follow Pretzelmaker on social media. Step Four: Enjoy your free pretzel.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Possibly the best deal of all, head into any of Wetzel’s Pretzels’ 340-plus locations across the country on April 26 and you get a free Original Pretzel. No purchase necessary, just a free dang pretzel! But wait, there’s more: Take a photo of your pretzel and tag it #nationalwetzelday (we see what you did there, Wetzel’s) and you’ll get a code to redeem for another free pretzel via the Wetzel’s Pretzels app valid through May 31. Yes, that’s two free pretzels.

Of course, another great way to celebrate National Pretzel Day is to make your own pretzels at home. Try this German Soft Pretzels recipe or make some Soft Pretzel Sticks, and here’s a list of everything you’ll need to get started.