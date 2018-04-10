It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's—Here's What You Need to Know

It might not feel like it in some places, but it is spring—and that means free ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s is back with their annual Free Cone Day for the 40th year on April 10. Shops all over the world are handing out scoops of their signature flavors like Half Baked, Phish Food and Chunky Monkey between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The best part is, unlike most freebie deals, you don’t have to settle for just one scoop if you’re willing to get back in line after your first treat. “Happy #FreeConeDay to all of you beautiful people! Your to-do list for today… 1) Go to a Scoop Shop between 12p and 8p 2) Get your FREE ice cream 3) Repeat,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Ben & Jerry's

The full list of participating stores is available here.

If the idea of free dessert has you wanting to treat yourself all day, a trip to the movies could be the perfect opportunity. Our sister publication Food & Wine reports that select Showcase Cinemas in the Northeast (Massachusetts: Dedham, Foxboro, Lowell, Randolph, Revere, Worcester, Blackstone Valley; New Jersey: Edgewater; New York: Brooklyn, Bronx, White Plains, Holtsville, Ridge Hill, Whitestone, Jamaica, Farmingdale) are honoring Free Cone Day at their in-theater Ben & Jerry’s counters.

And may we point out that licking ice cream is decidedly less noisy than munching on popcorn, if like many people, you’re wondering what snack would cause the least amount of disturbance while watching A Quiet Place.