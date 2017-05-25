Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants to Write a Cookbook for Video Gamers

After releasing his first cookbook last summer, Freddie Prinze Jr. says he’s already thinking about book number two.

The 41-year-old, who has partnered with Palmolive as part of their “Messipies” campaign, tells PEOPLE his first book came after pressure from his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“My wife pushed me and pushed me and pushed me to write a cookbook and I rejected the theory on principle,” he says. “Then some, like, random person said, ‘Freddie, you should write a cookbook,’ and I went over to my wife and I was like, ‘Babe, I got the best idea! I’m going to write a cookbook. Isn’t that a good idea?’ And she was like, ‘Oh yeah, isn’t that?'”

With his first book, the father of two aimed to give people more time to spend with their families. “The book was about cooking meals with your family and doing these other meals I call ‘walk away meals’ where you put in 20 minutes of work, walk away while it cooks and you don’t have to look at it and you get time with your family,” he says.

Now, he’s hoping to turn his passion for video gaming into a cookbook sequel.

“I’m a big gamer. I’m 41 years old and I still play video games all the time,” he says. “I love it. I always have and I always wanted to do a cookbook for gamers, like a healthy cookbook for my fellow gamers’ lives because too many of them don’t cook because they don’t have time for it.”

Prinze Jr. says a professional gamer streams all day and often skips home-cooked meals in order to watch and play.

“That’s how they make a living — by entertaining other people watching them play video games as crazy as that sounds,” he says. “I’m a partner in this company called Twitch and they have 9.7 million active viewers watching these people play video games. I want to create a cookbook that promotes good living, healthy living and easy recipes, where, again, you can sort of walk away, do your own thing.”

Regardless of when he debuts his next cookbook (or who pushes him to finally do it), he says it will showcase his personality.

“My cookbook has a million stories in it about my life from being in movies to the people that my father charmed who wanted to take care of me after he passed away,” he says. “Because otherwise it’s just a cookbook with recipes in it, so I definitely always have to have a point of view behind it and a philosophy behind it—otherwise anybody could do it.”