Food
All the Food Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix and Hulu This Month
Hungry for something to watch? Stay in and cozy up with one of these food-focused picks new to streaming services in January
Posted on
More
1 of 12
BAREFOOT CONTESSA: BACK TO BASICS
Hulu
Available: January 1
Get your pans ready! Stream seasons eight and nine of the Food Network show and see if you can keep up with cooking guru Ina Garten—or you can just admire her gorgeous Hamptons kitchen instead.
2 of 12
WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (1970)
Netflix
Available: January 1
Nothing gives us a candy craving quite like the classic film starring the late Gene Wilder.
3 of 12
ROTTEN
Netflix
Available: January 5
Netflix's new original six-part documentary spotlights the business behind the food we eat and the worldwide problem of food waste. Zero Point Zero, the company that produces many of Anthony Bourdain's projects including Parts Unknown, is behind the series.
4 of 12
DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES: SEASON 22
Hulu
Available: January 1
Host Guy Fieri continues his road trip around the world of comfort food. In this season, he stops for spaghetti in Italy and even revisits the very first Triple D episode ever.
5 of 12
COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE
Netflix
Available: January 5
Jerry Seinfeld's award-winning web series is exactly as the title suggests. The episodes are full of talent with appearances from Alec Baldwin, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Aziz Ansari and even a reunion with George Costanza. Plus, with 59 episodes now available on demand, the show is very bingeable.
6 of 12
FOOD NETWORK STAR: SEASON 12
Hulu
Available: January 1
Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis return to judge aspiring celebrity chefs pitted against each other in hopes of winning their own program.
7 of 12
LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE (1992)
Netflix
Available: January 1
A film packed with all the magical realism, cooking, love and heartbreak needed on a rainy day.
8 of 12
BEAT BOBBY FLAY: SEASONS 1 & 2
Hulu
Available: January 1
Food Network brings you two contestants going head-to-head for the chance to go up against Flay himself.
9 of 12
CHEF AND MY FRIDGE (2017)
Netflix
Available: January 1
Dive into this Korean reality show where chefs must whip up dishes using only the ingredients inside the guest stars' own refrigerators.
10 of 12
CUTTHROAT KITCHEN: SEASON 7
Hulu
Available: January 1
Things get turned up a notch in this Food Network reality cooking competition with host Alton Brown. Each episode features four chefs vying to win up to $25,000 cash.
11 of 12
SOMEBODY FEED PHIL (2018)
Netflix
Available: January 11
Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal takes a culinary journey around the world to learn about local cuisine and culture in Bangkok, Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Mexico City and more.
12 of 12
BARISTA (2015)
Hulu
Available: January 18
Filmmaker Rock Baijnauth follows coffee connoisseurs competing at the World Barista Championship as they battle to make the winning cup of joe.
See Also
More
More
Hungry Girl: These 45-Calorie Bagel Bites Will Quickly Become Your New Favorite Treat
Jennifer Garner Shares the Healthy Recipe She Makes 'Every Day for Breakfast'
John Mayer Eats 6 Bags of Mini Oreos with a Bowl of Milk and Instantly Regrets It
Giada De Laurentiis Shares the Cleanse She Does 'a Few Times a Year' (And Yes, There Is Pasta)
Our Favorite Breakfast Recipes of All Time