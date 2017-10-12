People Can’t Stop Mocking Food Network’s ‘Brilliant Peanut Butter Hack’: ‘Why Aren’t There Peanut Butter Slices?’

In the pantheon of foods you might need a cooking hack to make, peanut butter sandwiches probably do not come to mind.

A recent post on the Food Network’s Facebook page promises a “brilliant peanut butter hack“—and is now taking some heat. In the video (above), Bev Weidner of the popular food blog Bev Cooks shares her trick for making “slices” of peanut butter to make sandwiches for her kids.

“There’s this whole convenience thing with sandwiches,” she says at the beginning of the video. “Little slices of meat, slices of cheese, pickle slices! Why aren’t there peanut butter slices?” Okay, fine, we’re intrigued.

First, she takes a sheet of parchment paper and spreads the peanut butter in an even layer. Next, she covers it with more parchment then rolls it out thin with a rolling pin. Then she freezes it until solid. Then she takes kitchen sheers and cut them into squares. Then she separates each square with more parchment.

Given that we’re five steps in and haven’t even gotten to the bread phase of the peanut butter sandwich, many commenters were quick to point out that the convenience argument of this method may not hold up in a court of law. Here are some of the particularly savage (and hilarious) responses.

Despite all the criticism, the video now has over 10 million views, so maybe they’re doing something right.