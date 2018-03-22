'I Said Yes': Food Network's Katie Lee Is Engaged!

Break out the bubbly — Katie Lee is engaged!

The co-host of Food Network’s The Kitchen showed off her sparkly new accessory on Thursday alongside her fiancé Ryan Biegel.

“I said yes,” Lee captioned the shot on Instagram along with the diamond ring emoji.

The couple has been documenting their romantic vacation in Paris, where the television producer, who has worked on shows like Beach Bites with Katie Lee, The Real Housewives of New York City and Top Chef, appeared to have popped the question.

Prior to sharing the engagement photo, Lee posted a picture of herself walking down a spiral staircase with the caption: “Fancy (my pants have an elastic waistband).”

The duo also shared a glimpse of their meal at Chez Georges on Wednesday where they enjoyed steak frites.

Lee, 36, first shared a photo of Biegel on her Instagram account last May, when he was seen holding her pup, Gus.

“Gus made a new friend,” she wrote.

Since then, both Biegel and Lee have shown glimpses into their romantic life together on social media.

Lee was previously married to Billy Joel from 2004-10.