See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2017: Ree Drummond, The Great British Baking Show, Kitchen Gadgets & More!

MARIO BATALI

The Chew cohost is as known for his charming personality and quirky style (his favorite vests come from Lands’ End “because they write anything I want on them,” he says) as he is for his encyclopedic knowledge of Italian cuisine. The chef’s own favorite recipe (Bucatini all’Amatriciana) is a perfect example of his simple-meets-satisfying cooking. “The firm texture and the rich porkiness of the guanciale make it unique and impossible to fake,” he says.