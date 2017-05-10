Florida Georgia Line Is Opening a Restaurant Venue in Nashville: All the Details

Get ready to see how the guys behind Florida Georgia Line really roll.

The multi-platinum duo — Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard — are opening their very own four-level restaurant and entertainment venue called FGL House in Nashville next month, which they say will feel like opening the doors to their home.

“It was something BK and I always thought would be neat, whether it was a bar or a restaurant — we’ve talked about opening a coffee shop before,” Hubbard tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We have a knack for food and beverage; taking care of our friends and our people.”

Each level of the 22,000 sq.-ft. venue, which was developed in partnership with the LRC Group, will feature a different vibe and the menus will feature a little bit of everything, including cocktails made with their Old Camp whiskey, gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, steak and fish — plus the exact same salads the band’s chef makes them on the road. The options will also include organic choices from local farms.

The rooftop will feature an “all-day and all-night party” with views of Music City and a huge dance floor and stage for people to enjoy into the late hours of the night. For a more relaxed environment, people can get a cocktail in the basement-level lounge that features a vintage vibe and baby grand piano. The first floor will feature a massive wall that will showcase the latest videos from the band on a loop as well as other country stars and popular sporting events.

“It’s a place you really want to take your time with and check out every detail,” Kelley says. “Around every corner there’s something different, a different vibe, a different feeling. We’ve got different pictures, local art work, graffiti, it’s a really cool place. We really do believe, like with our whiskey and our songs, you’ll really, really get to know Tyler and me even more. We want our fans to feel like we’re saying, ‘Welcome to our house, this is literally how we roll.'”

The band plans to host fan events, shows, and even their own parties in the future at the space.

“Just like [when] you go to anybody else’s house, you learn a lot about them from the pictures on the fridge to the people that are in the house and everything that is going on. It’s the same thing with us,” Kelley says. “We really want our fans to know who we are, where we’ve been, where we’re headed, and what we like to eat. We like to have a good time and be smart about it and create an atmosphere and space that’s unique and different, where people can really experience a different feeling.”

FGL House, located in SoBro, will open in June. The same month, the duo kick off The Smooth Tour, featuring Nelly, Chris Lane, and — on select stadium dates — the Backstreet Boys.