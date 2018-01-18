Food
Everything We Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines' Soon-to-Open Restaurant
The Fixer Upper stars give updates on their Waco, Texas restaurant
MAGNOLIA TABLE
Chip and Joanna Gaines are preparing to open their new restaurant, Magnolia Table, later this year. The eatery will have a breakfast-focused menu, which is Chip's favorite meal of the day. “I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur,” he told Southern Living. “I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one, and we are going to do up a breakfast joint here in town.” Here's everything we know about the Fixer Upper stars' latest project in Waco, Texas.
THE LOCATION
On Jan. 9, Joanna posted a photo of the couple marking the wet concrete outside the restaurant with their hand prints: "The restaurant is getting so close,” she captioned the shot. "Magnolia Table will be open soon and we can’t believe it?!? Chip + Jo=❤️"
THE MENU
The HGTV couple, who recently announced they are pregnant with their fifth child, have said the breakfast lineup will feature some of their family's favorite dishes—like Chip’s "famous ham sandwich," eggs benedict, the Gaines brothers' burger, and Joanna's homemade pies.
THE DESIGN
As with anything Chip and Joanna get their hands on, the interior of the restaurant is sure to be gorgeous, with finishes like this custom tile floor and large pendant lighting. "Of course there have been a few setbacks along the way (as there are with every construction project), but we’re on the home stretch!” Joanna wrote about the renovation. Added Chip: “The restaurant itself is literally one big giant kitchen. When we first got in there, it was all the things you can imagine—dingy, musky. But if I took you in there today, you’d be like ‘Oh! This is so clean, everything smells so great.’ Those are a few benefits of a little bit of elbow grease and hard work on the front end.”
THE HISTORY
The site of the Magnolia Table, previously known as the Elite Cafe, was a local spot the couple frequented for Sunday brunches. “It had been a Waco icon for nearly 100 years,” Joanna said about the old cafe. “We couldn’t let a place with such a rich history be forgotten. I’m convinced that this place holds at least one memory for nearly everyone in Waco, Texas."
THE PERSONAL TOUCHES
Joanna will be releasing her first cookbook, also titled Magnolia Table, on April 24—and fans can expect to see some of the dishes featured in the book on the menu. We hope their chocolate chip bundt cake recipe makes a special appearance!
THE COLLECTION
The Magnolia Table will join the Gaines' other food establishments in Waco. The couple's Silos Baking Co. bakery features a charming marble countertop, exposed antique brick, black accents, and, of course, endless baked goods like Syrian donuts, cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies. “I want[ed] it to feel like it’s been around for 100 years,” says Joanna.
