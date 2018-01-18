Everything We Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines' Soon-to-Open Restaurant

THE DESIGN

As with anything Chip and Joanna get their hands on, the interior of the restaurant is sure to be gorgeous, with finishes like this custom tile floor and large pendant lighting. "Of course there have been a few setbacks along the way (as there are with every construction project), but we’re on the home stretch!” Joanna wrote about the renovation. Added Chip: “The restaurant itself is literally one big giant kitchen. When we first got in there, it was all the things you can imagine—dingy, musky. But if I took you in there today, you’d be like ‘Oh! This is so clean, everything smells so great.’ Those are a few benefits of a little bit of elbow grease and hard work on the front end.”