Here Is the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State in America

With Halloween but a few weeks away, pillowcases are about to be filled to the brim with candy—but how do you dish out sweets your local trick-or-treaters are hoping for?
Given that America spends $2.7 billion on candy this time of year, CandyStore.com took it upon themselves to collect 10 years of Halloween sales data for every state. See the full list below.
Alabama – AirHeads
Alaska – Snickers
Arizona – Snickers
Arkansas – Jolly Ranchers
California – M&Ms
Colorado – Milky Way
Connecticut – Almond Joy
Delaware – Life Savers
Florida – Skittles
Georgia – Swedish Fish
Hawaii – Skittles
Idaho – Candy Corn
Illinois – Sour Patch Kids
Indiana – Hot Tamales
Iowa – Twix
Kansas – Twizzlers
Kentucky – Tootsie Pops
Louisiana – Lemonheads
Maine – Starburst
Maryland – Almond Joy
Massachusetts – Sour Patch Kids
Michigan – M&M’s
Minnesota – 100 Grand Bar
Mississippi – Hershey’s Kisses
Missouri – Hershey’s Kisses
Montana – Kit Kat Bar
Nebraska – Sour Patch Kids
Nevada – Jolly Ranchers
New Hampshire – Tootsie Rolls
New Jersey – Sour Patch Kids
New Mexico – 3 Musketeers
New York – Sweet Tarts
North Carolina – Butterfinger
North Dakota – Sour Patch Kids
Ohio – Milky Way
Oklahoma – M&M’s
Oregon – Candy corn
Pennsylvania – Swedish Fish
Rhode Island – Candy Corn
South Carolina – Candy Corn
South Dakota – Starburst
Tennessee – Tootsie Pops
Texas – Candy corn
Utah – Jolly Ranchers
Vermont – Milky Way
Virginia – Reese’s Pieces
Washington – AirHeads
West Virginia – Blow Pops
Wisconsin – Laffy Taffy
Wyoming – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
District of Columbia – M & Ms
Surprisingly, the candy that finished first in the most states is candy corn, though the tri-colored treats are quite polarizing.
Other unconventional winners include Oreos in West Virginia (how did a cookie make the candy list in the first place?) and Toblerone chocolate bars in Texas (it may have something to do with the state’s colossal airports).
All in all, victory’s never tasted so good.