Here Is the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State in America

With Halloween but a few weeks away, pillowcases are about to be filled to the brim with candy—but how do you dish out sweets your local trick-or-treaters are hoping for?

Given that America spends $2.7 billion on candy this time of year, CandyStore.com took it upon themselves to collect 10 years of Halloween sales data for every state. See the full list below.

Alabama – AirHeads

Alaska – Snickers

Arizona – Snickers

Arkansas – Jolly Ranchers

California – M&Ms

Colorado – Milky Way

Connecticut – Almond Joy

Delaware – Life Savers

Florida – Skittles

Georgia – Swedish Fish

Hawaii – Skittles

Idaho – Candy Corn

Illinois – Sour Patch Kids

Indiana – Hot Tamales

Iowa – Twix

Kansas – Twizzlers

Kentucky – Tootsie Pops

Louisiana – Lemonheads

Maine – Starburst

Maryland – Almond Joy

Massachusetts – Sour Patch Kids

Michigan – M&M’s

Minnesota – 100 Grand Bar

Mississippi – Hershey’s Kisses

Missouri – Hershey’s Kisses

Montana – Kit Kat Bar

Nebraska – Sour Patch Kids

Nevada – Jolly Ranchers

New Hampshire – Tootsie Rolls

New Jersey – Sour Patch Kids

New Mexico – 3 Musketeers

New York – Sweet Tarts

North Carolina – Butterfinger

North Dakota – Sour Patch Kids

Ohio – Milky Way

Oklahoma – M&M’s

Oregon – Candy corn

Pennsylvania – Swedish Fish

Rhode Island – Candy Corn

South Carolina – Candy Corn

South Dakota – Starburst

Tennessee – Tootsie Pops

Texas – Candy corn

Utah – Jolly Ranchers

Vermont – Milky Way

Virginia – Reese’s Pieces

Washington – AirHeads

West Virginia – Blow Pops

Wisconsin – Laffy Taffy

Wyoming – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

District of Columbia – M & Ms

Surprisingly, the candy that finished first in the most states is candy corn, though the tri-colored treats are quite polarizing.

WATCH: Food Hack: Make Candied Apples with Candy Corn

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Other unconventional winners include Oreos in West Virginia (how did a cookie make the candy list in the first place?) and Toblerone chocolate bars in Texas (it may have something to do with the state’s colossal airports).

All in all, victory’s never tasted so good.