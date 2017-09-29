Food
The Most Popular Restaurant in Every State (and Washington, D.C.)
PEOPLE Food teamed up with the dining experts at Zagat to create a list of the most popular restaurants in the U.S. (including Washington, D.C.)— from local staples to renowned destinations
By People Staff
THE METHODOLOGY
To determine our list of restaurant winners, PEOPLE Food editors considered Zagat's on-the-ground expert reviews, diner ratings and Google scores—paying special attention to spots sourcing local ingredients and serving iconic or regionally inspired food. Okay, enough talk. Let's get to the restaurants...
ALABAMA: HIGHLANDS BAR AND GRILL
Birmingham
Fine dining meets French-influenced southern fare at this white-tablecloth go-to, where seasonal local dishes are supplemented by wines from France and California. highlandsbarandgrill.com
ALASKA: THE ROOKERY CAFÉ
Juneau
Chef and co-owner Beau Schoolers draws on his native-Alaskan roots to showcase the sate’s various populations and natural resources—think Filipino sisig (a sizzing vegetarian dish) alongside salmon chorizo and pan-seared halibut with spruce-tip chimichurri. therookerycafe.com
ARIZONA: BARRIO CAFÉ
Phoenix
With colorful wall murals and more than 200 tequilas, this lively Mexican eatery is where chef Silvana Salcido Esparza serves signature plates like chiles en nogada in an almond-cream sauce. barriocafe.com
ARKANSAS: THE HIVE
Bentonville
Nestled inside the avant-garde 21c Museum Hotel, this spot seamlessly melds art with refined southern cuisine from award-winning chef Matthew McClure. thehivebentonville.com
CALIFORNIA: CHEZ PANISSE
Berkeley
Influential chef Alice Water opens this legendary restaurant in 1971, defining California cuisine and encouraging other chefs to get to know local farmers and cook with organic produce and other good-for-you ingredients. chezpanisse.com
COLORADO: J-BAR
Aspen
Hunter S. Thompson used to hang out at this historic bar (located in the Hotel Jerome). It still has the vibe of a vintage mining-town saloon. On the menu: plenty of Colorado beef in the form of short-rib tacos, flat-iron steak and, of course, a killer burger. hoteljerome.com
CONNECTICUT: FRANK PEPE PIZZERIA NAPOLETANA
New Haven
Open since 1925, the original Pepe’s offers a classic tomato pie with mozzarella as well as its famous white clam pie, topped with freshly shucked clams. But get there early: Lines extend down the block almost every night. pepespizzeria.com
DELAWARE: DOGFISH HEAD BREWINGS & EATS
Rehoboth Beach
Sip exclusive tastes of the beloved brewery’s experimental ales along with small-batch spirits and upscale pub grub. dogfish.com
FLORIDA: JOE’S STONE CRAB
Miami Beach
Crowds head to this famous seafood place for its killer seafood stone crabs, as well as its famed key lime pie and fried chicken. joesstonecrab.com
GEORGIA: BACK IN THE DAY BAKERY
Savannah
Vintage pastries are churned out by the hour, but the flaky, buttery Back in the Day biscuit—pillowy inside and crisp outside—is a paragon of the form, ideal with eggs and bacon, with local preserves or on its own. backinthedaybakery.com
HAWAII: ROY’S
Honolulu
After 27 years the Original Roy’s by Roy Yamaguchi still maintains its iconic homey vibe, serving classics like roasted macadamia nut shutome (swordfish) and traditional Hawaiian mixed plates. royshawaii.com
IDAHO: BAR GERNIKA
Boise
The country’s largest Basque diaspora community is in Boise, where Bar Gernika serves the region’s rustic fare, like lamb grinders and marinated pork loin with piminetos, paired with regional microbrews and wines from Spain. bargernika.com
INDIANA: ST. ELMO STEAK HOUSE
Indianapolis
What started out as a bar in 1902 became a steak house during Prohibition. While the meat and martinis still impress, it’s the killer shrimp cocktail made with house-ground horseradish that will have you going back for seconds and thirds. stelmos.com
ILLINOIS: SUPERDAWG
Multiple Locations
Stop by for the old-timey drive-in vibe and crowd-pleasing beef dogs with the joint’s own pickled green tomatoes and crinkle-cut fries. superdawg.com
IOWA: BREITBACH’S COUNTY DINING
Sherrill
The Breitbachs will greet you at the door of Iowa’s oldest restaurant (ca. 1852), which serves down-home Midwestern cooking: plates of made-from-scratch pork chops, fried chicken and pies as far as the eye can see. breitbachscountrydining.com
KANSAS: JOE’S KANSAS CITY BAR-B-QUE
Multiple Locations
In the barbecue capital of the world, Joe’s is one of the new kids—we’re talking mid-‘90s –but has quickly made its way to the top of the bucket list for smoked-meat obsessives, paving the way for a new generation of KC pit masters. joeskc.com
KENTUCKY: THE BROWN HOTEL
Louisville
Hotel chef Fred Schmidt introduced fashionable late-night partygoers to the Hot Brown (an open-faced sandwich with turkey, bacon and Mornay sauce) decades ago; the hotel’s signature dish is still served along side bluegrass classics and, naturally, lots of bourbon. brownhotel.com
MAINE: YOUNG’S LOBSTER POUND
Belfast
Pick your lobster from the giant tank at this lively family-run eatery, then take a seat on the large outdoor patio and marvel at Penobscot Bay while cracking shells and freeing chunks of crustacean. youngslobsterpound.com
LOUISIANA: COMMANDER’S PALACE
New Orleans
Locals and visitors have been coming to the quiet, tree-canopied Garden District for “haute creole” cuisine since 1893. commanderspalace.com
MARYLAND: CANTLER’S RIVERSIDE INN
Annapolis
Marylanders say the sweet, Old Bay-crusted Chesapeake blue crabs are the best around—and Cantler’s is the most authentic place to enjoy them as you sit on the deck overlooking lovely Mill Creek. cantlers.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEPTUNE OYSTER
Boston
In the historic North End, known as the city’s Little Italy, lies an intimate seafood spot with the best hot buttered lobster rolls and plenty of other elevated but accessible eats, from raw bar and crudo selections to seafood pastas. neptuneoyster.com
MICHIGAN: LAFAYETTE CONEY ISLAND
Detroit
The Coney Dog may look like just another chili dog to a non-Michigander, but in the Mitten State, this chili-mustard-and onion-topped tube steak is Detroit’s local cuisine. Facebook.com/Lafayette-Coney-Island
MINNESOTA: RESTAURANT ALMA
Minneapolis
James Beard winner Alex Roberts paved the way for the city’s food scene with Alma’s debut in 1999. The menu still displays creative cooking while giving a nod to the city’s Scandinavian heritage. almampls.com
MISSISSIPPI: CITY GROCERY
Oxford
This new-southern landmark combines fine dining with seasonal ingredients for a lighter take on southern classics like shrimp and grits. citygroceryonline.com
MISSOURI: PAPPY’S SMOKEHOUSE
St. Louis
Customers wait in long lines for a taste of the slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone meats at this Memphis-style barbecue fixture, which closes when the ‘cue runs out. pappyssmokehouse.com
MONTANA: THE BURGER DIVE
Billings
Owner-chef Brad Halsten and his wife, Andi, have won scores of awards for their burgers, including the World Food Championships for their I’m Your Huckleberry: 1/3 lb. Angus beef topped with huckleberry-hatch-chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, arugula and red-pepper mayo. theburgerdive.com
NEBRASKA: THE GREY PLUME
Omaha
One of the country’s greenest and most sustainable restaurants, this spot with five-time James Beard nominee Clayton Chapman at the helm serves new American fare made with local produce and livestock—and highly praised duck-fat donuts. thegreyplume.com
NEVADA: LOTUS OF SIAM
Las Vegas
At this strip-mall hole-in-the-wall turned nationally recognized destination, the large menu of Northern Thai specialties was crafted by chef Saipin Chutima using old family recipes. lotusofsiamlv.com
NEW HAMPSHIRE: POLLY’S PANCAKE PARLOR
Sugar Hill
New Englanders travel from all over to get a taste of the pancakes. Choose from varieties like buckwheat, gingerbread and cornmeal, and enjoy them with maple salt, maple coffee or even maple chili sauce. pollyspancakeparlor.com
NEW JERSEY: DE LORENZO’S TOMATO PIES
Robbinsville
Since 1947 this family-owned pizzeria has made original Trention-style tomato pies—a crispy, tomato-topped spin on the traditional Sicilian slice. Although they specialize in create-your-own pizzas, folks swear by the clam or tuna tomato pie and seasonal salads. delorenzostomatopies.com
NEW MEXICO: MARY & TITO’S CAFÉ
Albuquerque
Since 1963 this husband-and-wife team has been serving traditional New Mexican food like carne adovada and red and green chili in a retro setting with framed photographs of family and customers.
zagat.com/r/mary-titos-cafe-albuquerque
NEW YORK: KATZ’S DELICATESSEN
New York City
Get the pastrami sandwich at this classic Lower East Side institution that has been open since 1888 and epitomizes the near-extinct deli genre at the center of the city’s culinary roots. katzsdeli.com
NORTH CAROLINA: SKYLIGHT INN
Ayden
This no-frills spot (which started as a roadside burger joint in 1947) specializes in whole-hog, wood-smoked barbecue that’s chopped and doused in a spicy vinegar sauce, a regional specialty. skylightinnbbq.com
NORTH DAKOTA: HO DO RESTAURANT
Fargo
This eatery at the Hotel Donaldson may be the new kid on the block compared with other state standbys, but the kitchen showcases farm-fresh Midwestern food at its best, like local bison and garden-fresh veggies. hoteldonaldson.com
OHIO: LOLA
Cleveland
The Chew cohost Michael Symon opened his flagship restaurant in his hometown, putting his spin on new Midwestern cuisine with beef-cheek pierogi, pork belly with crispy pig ears and smoked chops. lolabistro.com
OKLAHOMA: EISCHEN’S
Okarche
Estabished in 1896, this cash-only mainstay is Oklahoma’s oldest bar. Go for award-winning home-style cooking like whole fried chicken, chili and beef sandwiches. eischensbar.com
OREGON: BEAST
Portland
Diners first flocked to this intimate eatery for its six-course prix-fixe dinners created with only two electric induction burners. These days it uses a full kitchen but still offers innovative meat-centric meals. beastpdx.com
PENNSLYVANIA: BOLETE
Bethlehem
Run by a husband-and-wife team and set in a former stagecoach inn, this Lehigh Valley restaurant epitomizes Pennsylvania farm-to-table cuisine. boleterestaurant.com
RHODE ISLAND: AL FORNO
Providence
The birthplace of grilled pizza, this riverfront kitchen presents a changing menu of Italian pastas and wood-fired mains that make the most of local specialties from land and water. alforno.com
SOUTH CAROLINA: HUSK
Charleston
Familiar ingredients are transformed in unexpected ways by celebrated chef Sean Brock, who pushes the limits on southern cooking with a modern daily-changing menu fueled by locally available foods and delicacies pickled in-house. Word of advice: Order the fried chicken made with five different fats. huskrestaurant.com
TENNESSEE: PRINCE’S HOT CHICKEN
Nashville
Local lore says James Thorton Prince’s man-about-town reputation caught up with him in the mid-1930s when a lady friend looking to get even spiked his fried-chicken batter with pepper. Today the unassuming counter spot offers the Nashville classic hot chicken from plain to XXX Hot. princeshotchicken.com
TEXAS: FRANKLIN BARBECUE
Austin
Started by Aaron Franklin in 2009 as a food trailer, the brick-and-mortar version has carnivores flocking to Austin to line up each morning to try for a heaping tray of smoked brisket, sausage and ribs—known as the “holy trinity” in Central Texas. franklinbbq.com
UTAH: RUTH’S DINER
Salt Lake City
Housed in a refurbished trolley car with vintage furnishings and canyon views, this fixture—one of the state’s oldest—was founded by a spirited woman with a penchant for storytelling. Traditional diner food is served all day. ruthsdiner.com
VERMONT: PROHIBITION PIG
Waterbury
Serving up old-fashioned cocktails and expertly cooked swine—including spice-rubbed pork rinds, a chopped barbecued-pork sandwich and a pork burger with bacon—Prohibition Pig doubles as a brewery, offering proprietary beers like the Mixed Berry Swine Cooler and Pro Pig Bantam Double IPA. prohibitionpig.com
VIRGINIA: MERROIR
Topping
At the water’s edge in a sleepy town on the Rappahannock River, cousin owners Travis and Ryan Croxton showcase the oysters they raise there by offering simple dishes served raw or grilled. rroysters.com
WASHINGTON: RAY’S BOATHOUSE
Seattle
Identified by its red neon sign flashing “Ray’s,” the café has been serving up fish and chips and steaming mugs of coffee to boaters since 1945. These days it boasts fresh oysters, Copper River salmon, spot prawns and other Puget Sound staples. rays.com
WASHINGTON, D.C. : DUKEM
Logan Circle
The district takes pride in the cluster of Ethiopian restaurants along the U Street corridor, where Dukem proudly serves rich and flavorful stews—like chicken-studded doro wot---to Ethiopian expect, globe-trotters and newbies alike. dukemrestaurant.com
WEST VIRGINIA: THE MAIN DINING ROOM AT THE GREENBRIER
White Sulphur Springs
Although the luxury destination resort has multiple dining venues, the jacket-required main dining room is especially lauded for its Five Onion Soup and globally influenced plates with local ingredients like seasonal pickled ramps. greenbrier.com
SOUTH DAKOTA: PRAIRIE HOUSE RESTAURANT
Charleston
This farm-to-table gastropub uses locally pastured grass-fed beef in signature dishes like the Wisconsin butter burger. Other crowd-pleasers include, of course, a variety of Wisconsin cheeses. prairiehousefreeman.com
WISCONSIN: GRAZE
Madison
This farm-to-table gastropub uses locally pastured grass-fed beef in signature dishes like the Wisconsin butter burger. Other crowd-pleasers include, of course, a variety of Wisconsin cheeses. grazemadison.com
WYOMING: SNAKE RIVER GRILL
Jackson
The sophisticated New American restaurant has been a fixture of Jackson’s Town Square since it opened in 1993. It now serves elegant locally inspired fare, signature cocktails and hundreds of wines from across the globe. snakerivergrill.com
