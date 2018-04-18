Wear Your Appetite on Your Sleeve with This Food-Inspired Apparel

Do you want fries with that onesie?

More
Collier Sutter and Madison Roberts
April 18, 2018 10:00 AM
<p>Obsessed with the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Starburst-All-Pink-Strawberry-Limited/dp/B06XTKYHTY">all-pink Starbursts</a>? Now you can practically become one with their new apparel line. After seeing all the &#8220;I am a pink Starburst&#8221; memes, the company decided to &#8220;bring that reference to life offline for our fans,&#8221; said Audrey Arbeeny, a senior brand associate for the company. &#8220;What better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves?&rdquo; The <a href="http://www.youareapinkstarburst.com">playful collection</a> features pink clothing, including a denim jacket, a sweatshirt, t-shirts, and a scarf.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STARBURST

Obsessed with the all-pink Starbursts? Now you can practically become one with their new apparel line. After seeing all the “I am a pink Starburst” memes, the company decided to “bring that reference to life offline for our fans,” said Audrey Arbeeny, a senior brand associate for the company. “What better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves?” The playful collection features pink clothing, including a denim jacket, a sweatshirt, t-shirts, and a scarf. 

Starburst
<p>Arby&#8217;s and Warby Parker&nbsp;are coming together to re-brand Arby&rsquo;s 23rd Street restaurant and Warby Parker&rsquo;s Greene Street location in New York City to introduce the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k87QXz6t28M">WArby&rsquo;s Onion Ring Monocle</a>&mdash; &#8220;a crispy yet corrective product that&rsquo;s positioned at the intersection of food and fashion.&#8221; Fans of the mash-up <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/oijtCwpxp7F9JMG9Hlr8Qd?domain=na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com">can also shop limited-editon WArby&#8217;s-branded apparel</a>, including shirts, hats, sandwich-inspired lens cloths and even beef-hued glasses.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WArby's 

Arby’s and Warby Parker are coming together to re-brand Arby’s 23rd Street restaurant and Warby Parker’s Greene Street location in New York City to introduce the WArby’s Onion Ring Monocle— “a crispy yet corrective product that’s positioned at the intersection of food and fashion.” Fans of the mash-up can also shop limited-editon WArby’s-branded apparel, including shirts, hats, sandwich-inspired lens cloths and even beef-hued glasses. 

WArby's
<p>If you&#8217;re desperate to start grilling but the temperatures aren&#8217;t high enough to wear your favorite summer tank just yet, Johnsonville has got your back (literally). The sausage company created a full line of &#8220;<a href="https://swagville.wildimpact.com/43-and-above">Swagville</a>,&#8221; including this&nbsp;<a href="https://swagville.wildimpact.com/tank-topped-henley">Sun&rsquo;s Out, Buns Out Tank-Topped Henley</a>, so people can look great while cooking outdoors during any time of the year.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JOHNSONVILLE SAUSAGE

If you’re desperate to start grilling but the temperatures aren’t high enough to wear your favorite summer tank just yet, Johnsonville has got your back (literally). The sausage company created a full line of “Swagville,” including this Sun’s Out, Buns Out Tank-Topped Henley, so people can look great while cooking outdoors during any time of the year. 

<p>The pizza company brought back&nbsp;their <a href="http://www.foodandwine.com/news/pizza-hut-pie-tops-sneakers">Pie Top sneakers</a> in honor of March Madness, but these&nbsp;high-tops offer a lot more than foot support. The shoes have the ability to&nbsp;order pizza and pause live TV. During the&nbsp;week of March 19, online retail site HBX will offer up 50 pairs for sale, but their price has yet to be revealed.</p>
pinterest
PIZZA HUT

The pizza company brought back their Pie Top sneakers in honor of March Madness, but these high-tops offer a lot more than foot support. The shoes have the ability to order pizza and pause live TV. During the week of March 19, online retail site HBX will offer up 50 pairs for sale, but their price has yet to be revealed.

Pizza Hut
<p>Though the fried chicken chain has had some recent issues with running out of their <a href="http://people.com/food/kfc-gravy-shortage-after-chicken-shortage/">essenti</a><a href="http://people.com/food/kfc-gravy-shortage-after-chicken-shortage/">al menu items</a>, their apparel is still&nbsp;finger lickin&#8217; good. KFC has sold everything from drumstick socks to pillow cases with Colonel Sanders&#8217; face.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
KFC

Though the fried chicken chain has had some recent issues with running out of their essential menu items, their apparel is still finger lickin’ good. KFC has sold everything from drumstick socks to pillow cases with Colonel Sanders’ face. 

KFC
<p><a href="http://people.com/food/taco-bell-forever-21-fashion-clothes-launch/">The chain </a>teamed up with Forever 21 to bring fans a whole slew of ways to show off their taco love. Think <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFOODForever21TacoBellMM/https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/Catalog/Product/f21/promo-taco-bell-collection/2000212451">Crunchwrap&nbsp;bodysuits</a> and tye-die hoodies with &ldquo;Taco Bell&rdquo; written across the chest.</p>
pinterest
TACO BELL

The chain teamed up with Forever 21 to bring fans a whole slew of ways to show off their taco love. Think Crunchwrap bodysuits and tye-die hoodies with “Taco Bell” written across the chest.

<p>We already knew pancakes make the world go &#8217;round&mdash;but the breakfast chain gave us another reason to love them by launching a line of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/202251686224">limited edition breakfast-inspired loungewear</a> like onesies, pants, and socks to benefit the Children&#8217;s Miracle Network Hospitals.</p>
pinterest
IHOP

We already knew pancakes make the world go ’round—but the breakfast chain gave us another reason to love them by launching a line of limited edition breakfast-inspired loungewear like onesies, pants, and socks to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

<p>The fast food giant&#8217;s burger swag&mdash;which was made available through UBER Eats in celebration of Global Delivery Day last July&mdash;included a tasty BigMac onesie. It&#8217;s been spotted on star&#8217;s like&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BW_g4s9lag6/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chrissy Teigen</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BW75EJOgurV/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Olivia Culpo.</a></p>
pinterest
MCDONALD'S

The fast food giant’s burger swag—which was made available through UBER Eats in celebration of Global Delivery Day last July—included a tasty BigMac onesie. It’s been spotted on star’s like Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Culpo.

MCdonalds
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 8 Starburst

STARBURST

Obsessed with the all-pink Starbursts? Now you can practically become one with their new apparel line. After seeing all the “I am a pink Starburst” memes, the company decided to “bring that reference to life offline for our fans,” said Audrey Arbeeny, a senior brand associate for the company. “What better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves?” The playful collection features pink clothing, including a denim jacket, a sweatshirt, t-shirts, and a scarf. 

Advertisement
2 of 8 WArby's

WArby's 

Arby’s and Warby Parker are coming together to re-brand Arby’s 23rd Street restaurant and Warby Parker’s Greene Street location in New York City to introduce the WArby’s Onion Ring Monocle— “a crispy yet corrective product that’s positioned at the intersection of food and fashion.” Fans of the mash-up can also shop limited-editon WArby’s-branded apparel, including shirts, hats, sandwich-inspired lens cloths and even beef-hued glasses. 

3 of 8

JOHNSONVILLE SAUSAGE

If you’re desperate to start grilling but the temperatures aren’t high enough to wear your favorite summer tank just yet, Johnsonville has got your back (literally). The sausage company created a full line of “Swagville,” including this Sun’s Out, Buns Out Tank-Topped Henley, so people can look great while cooking outdoors during any time of the year. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 Pizza Hut

PIZZA HUT

The pizza company brought back their Pie Top sneakers in honor of March Madness, but these high-tops offer a lot more than foot support. The shoes have the ability to order pizza and pause live TV. During the week of March 19, online retail site HBX will offer up 50 pairs for sale, but their price has yet to be revealed.

Advertisement
5 of 8 KFC

KFC

Though the fried chicken chain has had some recent issues with running out of their essential menu items, their apparel is still finger lickin’ good. KFC has sold everything from drumstick socks to pillow cases with Colonel Sanders’ face. 

Advertisement
6 of 8

TACO BELL

The chain teamed up with Forever 21 to bring fans a whole slew of ways to show off their taco love. Think Crunchwrap bodysuits and tye-die hoodies with “Taco Bell” written across the chest.

Advertisement
7 of 8

IHOP

We already knew pancakes make the world go ’round—but the breakfast chain gave us another reason to love them by launching a line of limited edition breakfast-inspired loungewear like onesies, pants, and socks to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Advertisement
8 of 8 MCdonalds

MCDONALD'S

The fast food giant’s burger swag—which was made available through UBER Eats in celebration of Global Delivery Day last July—included a tasty BigMac onesie. It’s been spotted on star’s like Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Culpo.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now