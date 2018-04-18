Obsessed with the all-pink Starbursts? Now you can practically become one with their new apparel line. After seeing all the “I am a pink Starburst” memes, the company decided to “bring that reference to life offline for our fans,” said Audrey Arbeeny, a senior brand associate for the company. “What better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves?” The playful collection features pink clothing, including a denim jacket, a sweatshirt, t-shirts, and a scarf.