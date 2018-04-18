Obsessed with the all-pink Starbursts? Now you can practically become one with their new apparel line. After seeing all the “I am a pink Starburst” memes, the company decided to “bring that reference to life offline for our fans,” said Audrey Arbeeny, a senior brand associate for the company. “What better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves?” The playful collection features pink clothing, including a denim jacket, a sweatshirt, t-shirts, and a scarf.
Arby’s and Warby Parker are coming together to re-brand Arby’s 23rd Street restaurant and Warby Parker’s Greene Street location in New York City to introduce the WArby’s Onion Ring Monocle— “a crispy yet corrective product that’s positioned at the intersection of food and fashion.” Fans of the mash-up can also shop limited-editon WArby’s-branded apparel, including shirts, hats, sandwich-inspired lens cloths and even beef-hued glasses.
JOHNSONVILLE SAUSAGE
If you’re desperate to start grilling but the temperatures aren’t high enough to wear your favorite summer tank just yet, Johnsonville has got your back (literally). The sausage company created a full line of “Swagville,” including this Sun’s Out, Buns Out Tank-Topped Henley, so people can look great while cooking outdoors during any time of the year.
PIZZA HUT
The pizza company brought back their Pie Top sneakers in honor of March Madness, but these high-tops offer a lot more than foot support. The shoes have the ability to order pizza and pause live TV. During the week of March 19, online retail site HBX will offer up 50 pairs for sale, but their price has yet to be revealed.
KFC
Though the fried chicken chain has had some recent issues with running out of their essential menu items, their apparel is still finger lickin’ good. KFC has sold everything from drumstick socks to pillow cases with Colonel Sanders’ face.
TACO BELL
The chain teamed up with Forever 21 to bring fans a whole slew of ways to show off their taco love. Think Crunchwrap bodysuits and tye-die hoodies with “Taco Bell” written across the chest.
IHOP
We already knew pancakes make the world go ’round—but the breakfast chain gave us another reason to love them by launching a line of limited edition breakfast-inspired loungewear like onesies, pants, and socks to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
MCDONALD'S
The fast food giant’s burger swag—which was made available through UBER Eats in celebration of Global Delivery Day last July—included a tasty BigMac onesie. It’s been spotted on star’s like Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Culpo.
