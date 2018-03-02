All the Fast Food Chains and Grocery Stores Where Couples Have Said ‘I Do’

WALMART

Merissa Anderson and Dave Medford got hitched at the place where their love story first began. The couple met as Walmart employees and when it came time to plan the big day, Anderson said that having their wedding at the store “was one of those things we joked about a lot.” She also added: “We didn’t know where we wanted to get married, and we didn’t have a lot of money to do anything big. Everybody we know works at Walmart. It’s pretty much like our family now and all of our friends are here.” They held their reception in the employee break room of a Michigan Walmart with a three-tier chocolate cake from the giant retailer's bakery.