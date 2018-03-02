Food
All the Fast Food Chains and Grocery Stores Where Couples Have Said ‘I Do’
They might not be your typical wedding venues, but they sure make for a sweet story.
Posted on
More
1 of 8
WHOLE FOODS
Ross and Jacqueline Aronson, walked down the organic aisle of a Chapel Hill, North Carolina Whole Foods after first getting engaged in the store's flower department. Despite this being the healthy chain's first time hosting a wedding, their marketing team went above and beyond for the newlyweds, hanging signs with cute puns like “dairy-tale wedding,” “cantaloupe anymore,” and “rib-eye do.”
2 of 8
DENNY'S
The diner chain hosted their first wedding for Nancy Levandowski and Steven Keller back in 2013. The couple said "I do" at Denny's in-house wedding chapel inside their flagship location in Las Vegas.
3 of 8
DUNKIN' DONUTS
Cliff Ranson and Elizabeth Fischer exchanged vows alongside coffee machines and hundreds of doughnuts inside a New Jersey location. The pair's love for the coffee franchise is so strong that at a second ceremony they planned to have months later, they opted for a Dunkin' Donuts tower over a traditional wedding cake.
4 of 8
WALMART
Merissa Anderson and Dave Medford got hitched at the place where their love story first began. The couple met as Walmart employees and when it came time to plan the big day, Anderson said that having their wedding at the store “was one of those things we joked about a lot.” She also added: “We didn’t know where we wanted to get married, and we didn’t have a lot of money to do anything big. Everybody we know works at Walmart. It’s pretty much like our family now and all of our friends are here.” They held their reception in the employee break room of a Michigan Walmart with a three-tier chocolate cake from the giant retailer's bakery.
5 of 8
WHITE CASTLE
Several couples over the years have tied the knot at the burger joint—but last year, the fast food restaurant made news after announcing they'd throw a "royal wedding" for one lucky couple at their Las Vegas location along with a free honeymoon to Belgium.
6 of 8
TACO BELL
Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda's wedding day consisted of a sauce packet bouquet, champagne flutes filled with Twisted Freezes and a feast made up of the Tex-Mex restaurant's specialities. They won their all-expenses paid for day after submitting a 30-second video to Taco Bell's Love and Tacos contest—beating out another bride-to-be who made a wedding dress out of burrito wrappers.
7 of 8
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's has become quite the hotspot for wedding venues in Hong Kong. The fast food giant even launched a wedding party program in response to customer requests a few years back. "We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald's is where they first started dating...McDonald's is where their love stories grew," a McDonald's spokeswoman told CNBC. "This connection is exactly why they want to hold their wedding parties and even anniversary parties at McDonald's—to relive sweet beginnings and bring their romantic story full circle."
8 of 8
BURGER KING
After fast food power duo Joel Burger and Ashley King announced their engagement, the chain caught wind and tweeted to their new favorite couple, "Mr. Burger and Ms. King? Is this real life? Please help us find this amazing couple. #BurgerKingWedding." Not only did the burger chain find them, but they offered to pay for their ceremony, too. “When we heard about the happy, Burger-King couple, we felt an overwhelming urge to celebrate their upcoming marriage,” says Burger King spokesman Eric Hirschhorn. “On so many levels it felt like fate; they found each other and their story found us.”