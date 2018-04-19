Chances Are You've Never Heard of America's New Favorite Pizza Chain

America’s new favorite pizza chain restaurant may come as a surprise to many pizza aficionados. According to a new fast food survey conducted by Market Force Information, Pizza Ranch is the most beloved place to get a slice in 2018.

The Midwest-based pizza chain started in Hull, Iowa in 1981, and now has 200 locations in over 13 states, including Colorado, Illinois, and Wyoming. They serve a pizza buffet with an assortment of pies, sides, and desserts, including their signature “Cactus Bread,” a dessert pizza made with cinnamon streusel and icing.

According to Market Force’s survey, which polled nearly 11,500 people in five categories (burgers, sandwiches, Mexican, pizza and chicken), Pizza Ranch beat out Papa Murphy’s (which came in at #2), last year’s winner Marco’s (#3), Domino’s (#4) and Papa John’s (#5).

When it came to burgers, the poll found that In-N-Out was the top fan favorite, leading in all eight of the customer service categories: value, food quality, service speed, staff friendliness, cleanliness, atmosphere, healthy options and curb appeal. In contrast, other fast-food giants like McDonald’s, Jack in the Box and Burger King didn’t perform as well overall, with McDonald’s coming in last place among the 13 burger chains included.

For the fourth year in a row, Chick-fil-A was named the top chicken chain in the country. The chicken fast food favorite received the highest scores in every category except healthy options, which was awarded to El Pollo Loco. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s came in second in the chicken category, followed by Zaxby’s and El Pollo Loco, which tied for third. Boston Market ranked fourth, followed by Popeye’s and KFC.

Despite recent headlines about possible food scares, fast-casual chain Chipotle was awarded the top spot in the Mexican food category, beating out El Pollo Loco (#2), Moe’s (#3), Qdoba (#4) and Del Taco (#5)—although Del Taco still ranked first for value.

For sandwiches, convenience store chain Wawa took the crown. Wawa operates 790 stores spanning the East Coast and serves custom-made sandwiches, hot breakfast sandwiches, soups, sides, and fresh coffee. Wawa beat out Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy Johns, Jason’s Deli and McAlister’s Deli, which make up the top five.