The Best Food Freebies You Can Get Today from McDonald’s, Chipotle and More

Are you doing everything you can to stick to your New Year’s resolutions? This might be the week to give yourself some slack. A variety of fast food chains are running deals, so we rounded up everything you need to know to cash in on the offers.

McDonald’s is giving out 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce.

Making your own Big Mac at home is no longer a pipe dream. To celebrate the two new sizes of their popular burger, the company bottled up their Special Sauce and is handing it out for free to the first 10,000 customers at participating locations on Jan. 26. Keep an eye on McDonald’s social channels to find out where you can snag one.

Guac is not extra — if you play Chipotle’s new online game.

Have you memorized Chipotle’s guacamole recipe? Then you’re going to crush this game. The Mexican fast food chain released “Cado Crusher” in honor of the Super Bowl and the prize is free chips and guacamole. The idea is to crush Chipotle’s guacamole ingredients while avoiding the wrong ones, like a football helmet or tomatoes. Spoiler: Even if you don’t perform well, you’re still in for a coupon.

Free Shack Shack is only an app download away.

If you’re a regular on Shack Shack’s perpetually long lines, this one’s for you. The burger chain is offering a free ShackBurger for anybody who downloads the new Shack App until Feb. 28. The app allows guests to order on their phone and schedule a pickup to avoid the line. Once you create an account, use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout.

