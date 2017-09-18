Eva Longoria Spills All the Burger Secrets She Learned from Working at Wendy’s

Before Eva Longoria was ever in the limelight, she was flipping burgers at Wendy’s. As a teen, the former Desperate Housewives actress worked at the fast food chain to make money for her Quinceañera (just one of many celebs who have taken that career path).

Luckily for us, she still remembers the Wendy’s method. On The Rachael Ray Show on Monday, Longoria showed off her tricks for how to dress the patty like Wendy’s does, and also revealed how she builds her favorite burger rendition.

The Texas native says the fast food restaurant‘s secret is all in the condiments. “What we learned at Wendy’s was mayonnaise goes on the bun first, to seal the bun, so the bun stays nice,” she says. “Then you put the ketchup. And [then] mustard goes on the meat, because it brings out the flavor of meat.” (In-N-Out also uses this mustard trick, although they griddle it directly on the patty.)

RELATED: Stuffed Burger Recipes for the Grill

As for her own personal secret? Jalapeños. Her best burger is fully loaded with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, American and Cheddar cheeses, and the spicy pickled peppers to top things off.

The Lowriders actress doesn’t stop at just burgers, though: She loves to put jalapeños on basically everything. “I actually eat it on popcorn at the movies. I pour the juice all over it,” she told Ray. “If somebody’s wanting to share popcorn with me they’re like, ‘Ah!'”

WATCH: Eva Longoria Dishes About Her Incredible Honeymoon in Cambodia

Longoria has previously opened up about her fast food experience as a teen and how it shaped her work ethic. “I couldn’t wait to get to work and make my own money,” she told Redbook in 2016. “There was never any resentment, because I saw how hard my mother worked and all she did for my sister [with special needs], and I wanted to do whatever I could to help. We all did.”