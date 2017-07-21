Erika Girardi’s Go-To Date Night with Her Husband Is As Extravagant and Fabulous As You’d Expect

When you live like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, a night on the town can be quite “XXPEN$IVE.”

Girardi, who moonlights as dance pop star Erika Jayne, caught up with PEOPLE on Thursday at an event for Beauty Blender—and dished on her favorite date night with husband Tom Girardi. “We jump in our little plane, go to Vegas, eat at our favorite restaurant, play some craps and come home,” she says. “I know it sounds a little extravagant but we used to do it a lot and we haven’t done it in a minute. That’s the ideal date.”

The pair’s go-to spot is Michael’s Gourmet Room, an intimate, upscale seafood restaurant inside the South Point Hotel Casino. “It’s old, old school fine dining, with the table side stuff and everything,” says Girardi.

Extravagance is a lifestyle for the reality star, who is known to fly her glam squad and costars around the world on her private plane when she’s on tour. As for her favorite place to eat and stay when she’s jet-setting? “Anywhere in Italy,” the Dancing with the Stars alum says. “You can’t go wrong. The Hotel Splendido in Portofino is pretty hard to beat.”

Handing out pink milkshakes from N.Y.C. hot spot DO as part of her partnership with the makeup applicator, Girardi says she goes for “sweet over savory all the time” when it comes to breaking her diet. “I’m a chocolate malt drinker—extra malt,” she adds.

The reality star also recently announced an upcoming tell-all memoir, Pretty Mess, which will recount her start as a singer and dancer. “Without Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi would just be another rich bitch with a plane,” she said in the book’s press release. “I hope my intimate story can inspire readers to become their own strong, confident and vibrant pretty messes.”