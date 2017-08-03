Emmy Rossum Hand-Delivers Cookies to Eager Fans on Set of Shameless

There’s no shame in indulging in some baked goods — especially when they’re delivered by Emmy Rossum.

While filming the upcoming eighth season of Shameless on Wednesday, the actress, 30, decided to treat onlooking fans to cookies.

“When fans have been patiently waiting for hours…. you bring them cookies!!! Thank you for your love and support over the years!!!” she captioned a video bringing the sweets to cheering fans behind a gate.

Rossum, who follows a gluten-free diet, tracked the cookie care package mission on her Instagram story, first posting a photo of fans lined up on a nearby sidewalk watching the live set. “Girls! I will come say hi after this scene! Also I’ve ordered a surprise for you,” she teased.

After a large order of Insomnia Cookies made its way to the location and Rossum distributed them, the fans then made it known that they were in need of hydration. “I hope you’re okay,” she said in her Instagram story. “I saw myself tagged in a post that says you need water so we’re bringing cases of water to you right now, okay?”

She added, “Get out of the sun and don’t die of thirst.”

Rossum later reflected on the joy of doling out the sugary gifts and how it made her feel like a certain celebrity icon. “While I was trying to make sure everyone got a cookie, I felt a little bit like Oprah when she gives away cars,” she said. “‘You get a car, you get a car, you get a car!’ — but it was cookies.”