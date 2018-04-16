Eminem Served His Famous 'Mom's Spaghetti' at Coachella

Eminem fans had one shot, one opportunity to seize his spaghetti at Coachella prior to his headlining performance Sunday night.

The 45-year-old “Not Afraid” rapper launched a pop-up eatery called “Mom’s Spaghetti” at the Palm Springs music festival, inspired by the lyrics from his 2002 hit song “Lose Yourself.” In case you need a refresher: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/there’s vomit on his sweater already—Mom’s spaghetti,” he rapped in the movie 8 Mile.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the stand served spaghetti made from a local commissary kitchen, and featured menu items like take-out spaghetti ($9), spaghetti with meatballs ($12), and a spaghetti sandwich ($11).

Eminem teased fans with the stand’s launch by posting a picture of the highway billboard on Twitter, which features a black background with the name “Mom’s Spaghetti” written in red graffiti. Then, the rapper officially announced the popup’s location on Twitter Saturday.

The pop-up joined restaurants like Shake Shack, Milk Bar, and Sweetfin Poke in this year’s food lineup. Fans took to social media to share their appreciation, and the L.A. Times reported that most people who were in line made the connection between Eminem’s lyrics and the spaghetti joint immediately.

This is not Eminem’s first time serving up Mom’s spaghetti. Last year, prior to the release of his Revival album, he launched a pop-up shop with the same name in his hometown of Detroit, before surprising fans with a meet and greet and exclusive merchandise.