Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Her Not-So-Strict Diet: ‘I’m Someone Who Eats a Lot’

Don’t let her looks fool you: Emily Ratajkowski has quite an appetite.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the model admitted that while she’s not so skilled behind the stove, eating takeout in bed is a regular occurrence in her household. “I’m not someone who cooks. I’m someone who eats — a lot,” she said.

“You should see my refrigerator. It’s insane,” she continued. “I have a relationship with Postmates. It’s basically Indian food and Thai food, preferably when I’m horizontal in bed. I’ve had people come over and watch me eat and then say, like, ‘I’ve lost all respect for you.'”

The Gone Girl actress frequently posts pictures of her decadent meals on Instagram, often showing off her trim figure simultaneously.

Coconut cake monster A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Steak and fries 🍴 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

When in Texas 🍖🌽🍺 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 28, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Sundae on a Sunday 🙋🏻 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 27, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

Ratajkowski also buried the hatchet with Kimmel regarding some “beef” they’ve had since the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Kimmel, who was hosting the ceremony, passed out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the audience—which he claimed were made by his mother. After the event, Ratajkowski told TMZ that they “weren’t that good.”

“Why do you hate my mother?,” Kimmel asked.

“I was one of the few people who actually ate them, a lot of people don’t eat in Hollywood,” Ratajowski responded, explaining that she felt like her sandwich had been sitting out too long, thus compromising the quality.

“To your mother, I really apologize,” she added. “And maybe to you because you had to eat those peanut butter and jelly sandwiches throughout your life.”