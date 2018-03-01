Ellen DeGeneres Gives Mandy Moore the Perfect This Is Us-Themed Housewarming Gift

Mandy Moore’s hyper-organized kitchen was almost perfect…almost.

Since moving into her new Southern California home with her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, the This Is Us star has been sharing a look inside her major renovations, including a newly decked out pantry designed by celebrity home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

The space boasts pristine white shelves with labeled condiments, bins for storing snacks and an array of kitchen gadgets—but on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, the talk show host noticed Moore was missing one appliance that’s particularly relevant to her role on the hit NBC show.

“So you have a blender, you have a toaster, you have a mixer. There’s something missing and I want to give you a housewarming gift so it’s gonna go on that shelf,” says DeGeneres before whipping out a shiny new Crock-Pot with a big red bow.

“I will remember to unplug this after I’m done using it,” Moore says with a laugh.

The appliance suffered a PR nightmare after (spoiler alert!) it was revealed on the show that Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) died from cardiac arrest following a fire at the family’s home caused by a faulty slow cooker.

The episode resulted in many devastated fans turning their backs on their Crock-Pots. To make good with the brand, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Ventimiglia created a hilarious Super Bowl ad with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent. Ventimiglia also stopped by DeGeneres’ show to come to the tool’s defense.

“I think there was a lot of misdirected hate at a Crock-Pot as opposed to a faulty slow cooker from the past,” he said in February. “The good news is it didn’t slowly cook Jack.”