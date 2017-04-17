Food

Cake, Cocktails and Chocolate Bunnies! Everything the Stars Ate on Easter

By @jessfect

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA & JOE MANGANIELLO

The couple had family and friends over at their home for a feast filled with ham, salads, desserts and tea. 

2 of 10

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

JOSH DUHAMEL

Sporting virtual bunny ears and nose, the actor got goofy while eating an ice cream cone

3 of 10

Drew Scott/Instagram

DREW SCOTT

Now that's one big bunny! The Property Brothers star went in for a bite of the chocolate creation

4 of 10

Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram; Inset: Walter McBride/Getty

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

"Ahhh.. Easter with my husband," the Divorce star posted while sipping on a bubbly cocktail with hubby Matthew Broderick. 

5 of 10

Brie Larson/Instagram

BRIE LARSON

"Yes I am holding a large quantity of veggie nuggets on a piece of driftwood," the Kong actress posted while dressed in her Easter attire. 

6 of 10

Laura Dern/Instagram; Inset: David Livingston/Getty

LAURA DERN

The Big Little Lies star shared a photo of an adorable bunny butt cake from her Easter festivities. 

7 of 10

Adriana Lima/Instagram

ADRIANA LIMA

You know you're having a good day when your cocktail matches your lipstick like the Victoria's Secret model. 

8 of 10

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

KELLY OSBOURNE

The TV host celebrated the holiday with her sister Lisa by drinking cocktails in the pool with matching swimsuits. 

9 of 10

Kathy Wakile/Instagram

KATHY WAKILE

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed an Italian feast with her family — with no shortage of red wine.

10 of 10

Gwen Stefani/Snapchat

GWEN STEFANI

After giving up chocolate for Lent, the Voice coach finally indulged.

See Also

More

More