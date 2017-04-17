Food
Cake, Cocktails and Chocolate Bunnies! Everything the Stars Ate on Easter
SOFIA VERGARA & JOE MANGANIELLO
The couple had family and friends over at their home for a feast filled with ham, salads, desserts and tea.
JOSH DUHAMEL
Sporting virtual bunny ears and nose, the actor got goofy while eating an ice cream cone.
DREW SCOTT
Now that's one big bunny! The Property Brothers star went in for a bite of the chocolate creation.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
"Ahhh.. Easter with my husband," the Divorce star posted while sipping on a bubbly cocktail with hubby Matthew Broderick.
BRIE LARSON
"Yes I am holding a large quantity of veggie nuggets on a piece of driftwood," the Kong actress posted while dressed in her Easter attire.
LAURA DERN
The Big Little Lies star shared a photo of an adorable bunny butt cake from her Easter festivities.
ADRIANA LIMA
You know you're having a good day when your cocktail matches your lipstick like the Victoria's Secret model.
KELLY OSBOURNE
The TV host celebrated the holiday with her sister Lisa by drinking cocktails in the pool with matching swimsuits.
KATHY WAKILE
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed an Italian feast with her family — with no shortage of red wine.
GWEN STEFANI
After giving up chocolate for Lent, the Voice coach finally indulged.