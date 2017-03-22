Food
All the Easter Candies That Deserve a Spot in Your Basket This Year
Mark your calendars — Easter Sunday is April 16
CARROT CAKE HERSHEY'S KISSES
Who needs a homemade cake when you can put these on the table after dinner?
Buy It!: $3.59; target.com.
LINDT MINI LAMBS
These little lambs are so cute that you might think twice about eating them. Decorate your Easter table or put them in your kid's basket for an added element of cuteness.
Buy It!: $3.50, target.com.
REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER EGGS
No spring season is complete without eating one (read: 100) of these perfectly proportioned chocolate to peanut butter eggs.
Buy It!: $3.33; target.com.
RASPBERRY DIPPED PEEPS
The classic marshmallow treat was transformed into 12 new flavors for the season, and this fruity chocolate-dipped version is one of our faves.
Buy It!: $1.99; target.com.
BUNNY BAIT TRAIL MIX
This savory-sweet snack blend will certainly lure the Easter bunny to your house.
Buy It!: $3; target.com.
STARBUST ICE CREAM-FLAVORED JELLY BEANS
Starbust, ice cream and jelly beans all in one? Sold.
Buy It!: $2.69; target.com.
DYLAN'S CANDY BAR BUNNY GUMMY SKEWER
The gummy lover in your life with be thrilled with a whole festive stick of sugard-covered candies.
Buy It!: $6; dylanscandybar.com.
VANILLA CUPCAKE M&M's
Get all of that great cupcake flavor with a lot less work. They're also in pretty pastel colors – perfect for setting out at your Easter get-together.
Buy It!: $3; target.com.
LINDT CITRUS WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE EGGS
Biting into one of these creamy truffle eggs will make you wish Easter was every day.
Buy It!: $3.50; target.com.
WELCH'S FRUIT SNACKS
These fruity bites will give the kiddos a break from chocolate, but still come in in fun bunny shapes.
Buy It!: Prices vary; target.com.
HOT TAMALES JELLY BEANS
Because everything tastes better in jelly bean form.
Buy It!: $5.99 amazon.com.
MILK CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER DOVE EGGS
For those times you just need a little chocolate after lunch (and dinner).
Buy It!: $3.99; target.com.
GIMBAL'S GOURMET JELLY BEANS
Your Easter guests will have fun trying to guess which of the 41 flavors they're eating.
Buy It!: $11.99 for two packs; amazon.com.
MIKE AND IKE EASTER TREATS
The same flavors you love but with an adorable little bunny on the box.
Buy It!: $2; peepsandcompany.com.
ANNIE'S HOMEGROWN ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MINT COOKIES
Keep the bunny theme strong with these imprinted sandwich cookies.
Buy It!: Prices vary; annies.com.
HARRY & DAVID'S CHOCOLATE EASTER EGG HUNTING KIT
Hide the foil-wrapped eggs for your kids to discover while they use the adorable bunny basket to collect them. Plus — you can keep it for years to come.
Buy It!: $34.99; harryanddavid.com.
HERSHEY'S MINI BUNNIES
Wrapped in cute little bunny foils, these milk chocolates are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
Buy It!: $3.59; target.com.
CADBURY MINI EGGS
It's technically not Easter until you've eaten at least 50 Cadbury eggs.
Buy It!: $3.59; target.com.
BRACH'S CLASSIC JELLY BIRD EGGS
And last but not least — you know these will be sitting out at any party you're bound to attend on April 16.
Buy It!: $2.69; target.com.