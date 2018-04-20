E. coli Outbreak Linked to Romaine Lettuce Spreads to 16 States — Here's What to Know

Fifty-three counts of E.coli reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been linked to a multi-state contamination of romaine lettuce.

Consumers are being urged to not purchase or eat all types of romaine lettuce (including whole heads, hearts, chopped and salad mixes) at either a grocery market or restaurant unless it can be confirmed it was not grown in Yuma, Arizona.

Since many packages do not detail where the lettuce was grown, the CDC is encouraging people to throw away any lettuce they already have, even if you’ve consumed some of it and have not gotten sick.

The symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or nausea and vomiting, according to Mayo Clinic. People may become ill within 24 hours, or up to four days after exposure.

The following states have people who reported getting sick: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. Pennsylvania has the highest number of reported instances at 12.

According to the CDC, 31 people have been hospitalized, including five people who have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.