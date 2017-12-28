Dylan Sprouse Reveals Plans for His Upcoming Bar—and How He Fell in Love with Brewing Alcohol

Dylan Sprouse has come a long way from his Disney Channel days.

In an interview with Vulture, the 25-year-old who first made a name for himself alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse as stars of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, revealed that while he’s still working as an actor, right now he’s primarily focused on his career brewing mead — an alcoholic beverage made with honey, water and yeast.

Sprouse shared his plans to open a bar in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood called the All-Wise Meadery — where he’ll sell alcohol he makes himself — although he’s had to push back the bar’s opening date a few times.

According to the bar’s website, the All-Wise Meadery was supposed to open in the summer of 2017, but as Sprouse told Vulture, the deadline was then pushed back to the fall before being pushed back again to sometime before the end of winter. Meanwhile, the bar’s Instagram account simply states that it will be opening in 2018.

Sprouse went on to reveal that he first fell in love with brewing while he was enrolled in college at New York University, where he studied video-game design, as a way to get around the fact that he was underage.

After learning how to brew many different types of booze and even interning with a Brooklyn-based bourbon distillery, Sprouse decided to focus on making mead. “I really developed a love for it,” he said, “as an expression [of myself].”

According to the website for Sprouse’s yet-to-open drinking establishment, the 25-year-old “works in house to create mead the way the dogs would like it.” His biography also states that “when he is not brewing, he is ‘managing’ things and often having a glass or two with patrons.”

“I will definitely be doing that,” Sprouse added. “I’m a people person. That’s my bread and butter.”