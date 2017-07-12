Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Pearl-Studded Wedding Cake Will Leave You Breathless

No fairytale wedding is complete without a dreamy wedding cake.

After saying “I do” in an outdoor ceremony at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York last Saturday, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their guests, retreated inside to the reception to get the party started.

The Dancing with the Stars pros were joined by several of their closest friends and family, including Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS cast member Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure.

And even in a room full of stars, the cake couldn’t be missed. Made by Oheka Castle’s pastry chef Daniel Andreotti, the four-tier stunner featured floral detailing and hundreds — if not thousands — of pearls.

Wedding overload is still happening 😉 love you both beyond words, you looked so incredible, beautiful and utterly obsessed with each other. Married looks good on you two😘 💘💋 A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Burgess shared an adorable video of the newlyweds lovingly feeding each other a bite of their cake while Bruno Mars’ Marry You played the room.

“There are so many flowers and candles and crystals everywhere,” the bride said while planning their big day. “I wanted the entire celebration to be super-chic and glamorous. I just wanted it to be just so pure and gorgeous.”