Dwayne Johnson Fulfills 13-Year-Old Boy’s Make-A-Wish with Rice Krispies Treats

Dwayne Johnson is cheating on his diet this weekend for a heartwarming reason.

While on set of HBO’s Ballers in Las Vegas, The Rock got a call from the Make-A-Wish Foundation that a 13-year-old boy named Taitusi wanted to meet him. Even though Johnson couldn’t make the trip to Taitusi’s home in Honolulu, the actor did the next best thing.

“I wish I could be there with you. I wish we could hang out and talk like your wish was,” Johnson says in video posted on Instagram for the boy to see. “I want you to know Taitusi, I know so much about you already.”

From Coinge: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

The reigning Sexiest Man Alive bonded over their shared love for chicken, the color red, Call of Duty, and Taitusi’s “favorite treat”, Rice Krispies Treats.

“I want you to know even though I am not able to see you and be with you, I want you to know you’re already one of the most amazing and coolest kids I have ever spoken to,” he says. “You are stronger than I will ever be.”

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Visited In-N-Out for the First Time — See the Pic!

After tearing up a bit and urging Taitusi to “stay strong”, Johnson made a promise: “I’m gonna go crazy on Rice Krispies Treats this weekend for my cheat meal in your honor.”

This is the not the first time the Baywatch star has worked with the foundation. In April, Johnson met with two children, Ashley Rodriquez and Larry Orozco-Chavez, to grant their wish of meeting him. Their lunch was filled with laughs, tears and a lot of selfies.