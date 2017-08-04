Dunkin’ Donuts Is Considering a Name Change

Dunkin’ Donuts may drop the “donuts” from its name.

As a test, a storefront in Pasadena, Calif. will just be called Dunkin’, CBS News reports. The change comes at the request of the coffee chain’s parent company Dunkin’ Brands, which hopes to test the new name at a few other locations.

While Dunkin’ will still sell donuts, it wants to be known first and foremost for its coffee, according to CBS.

“We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign,” a statement from Dunkin’ Donuts reads, according to CBS.

The company will officially decide whether or not it will change its name late next year when it starts redesigning its stores.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com