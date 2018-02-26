Dunkin' Donuts Is Rolling Out Girl Scout Cookie-Flavored Coffees

What a day for fast food.

In addition to the stampede that’s sure to descend on the nation’s McDonald’s its reintroduction of Szechuan sauce, Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that it will start offering Girl Scout Cookie-flavored coffees. The chain will celebrate the perennially awaited return of Girl Scout cookie season with Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel (Samoas), and Peanut Butter Cookie (Do-si-dos/Tagalongs) flavorings, which can be added to any kind of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts started making efforts to re-focus on its coffee, dropping the “donuts” from its name in some locations. The move is part of a wider campaign to seemingly get back to the business’s core offering. In January, the chain announced it would cut menu items that had been moving slowly, such as smoothies and some sandwiches.

The Girl Scout Cookie coffees will be available from today, Monday, Feb. 26, through May. Select Dunkin’ Donuts locations will also play host to real-life Girl Scouts, from whom you can buy sweet treats in solid form.