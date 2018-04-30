Dunkin' Donuts Releases a New Drink That Looks Strikingly Similar to Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino

Are you having Unicorn Frappucino withdrawals? Well, get your Instagram feeds ready because Dunkin’ Donuts just launched an out-of-this-world collection for summer. Their new galaxy-themed drinks feature brightly swirled colors and their doughnut has popping candy atop the frosting.

“Right now, brightly-colored, layered beverages and galaxy-inspired food are everywhere,” Courtney Anderson, Research and Development Technologist for Dunkin’ Donuts wrote in a blog post, “That’s what inspired us to begin creating the Cosmic COOLATTA flavors and our new Comet Candy Donut.”

The doughnut is a traditional yeast donut with white frosting and finished with blue, purple and pink candy that tastes like cotton candy and pops in your mouth. The chain also launched two new Coolatta flavors, including a Pineapple Cosmic Coolatta made with pineapple and blue raspberry flavoring swirled together.

Dunkin' Donuts

The second beverage, the Cosmic Cotton Candy Coolatta (a cotton candy and blue raspberry flavored concoction) bears a striking resemblance to another drink we know and love (or hate)—Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino, a bright pink concoction the coffee chain added to the menu for a limited time in April 2017.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The release of Dunkin’ Donuts three new limited-edition menu items comes just days after Grub Street reported that Starbucks would be scaling back their limited-edition drinks, like the Unicorn Frappucino, by 30 percent.

Dunkin’ Donuts customers wanting to try out the new Coolatta can take advantage of their $2 deal, which is available on any small-sized Coolatta between now and May 27.